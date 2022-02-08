Judge hears casino PILOT injunction request, will rule in weeks

ATLANTIC CITY — Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk will issue a written decision within weeks on whether he will stop the new casino payment-in-lieu-of-taxes law from taking effect, while Atlantic County's legal challenge to it is heard, he said Tuesday.
Marczyk made the statement after hearing oral arguments from both the county and the state on the county's request for a preliminary injunction.
The county is challenging an amended PILOT law, which passed quickly in December and was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy days before Christmas, that drastically lowered casinos' PILOT payments. It did so mainly by removing sports and internet gaming from calculations of gross gaming revenue.
The changes in the law violate a 2018 consent order settlement of the county's lawsuit against the original 2016 PILOT, according to the county. The amendments also will provide the county with $15 million to $26 million less through 2026 than following the consent order under the original law.
John Lloyd, the lawyer for the state, argued the Legislature had the right to define "gross gaming revenue" in any way it saw fit, at any time, in spite of the 2018 consent agreement between the county and the state.
"Here’s my concern regarding gross gaming revenue … under your argument ... you could have determined gross gaming revenue should be calculated to include only penny slots or not include slot machines," Marczyk told Lloyd, asking whether the state could even define it down to zero if it so chose. "Or to exclude a new slot machine that is going through the roof, analogous to internet and sports gaming. Is that your argument?"
NORTHFIELD — As the numbers look now, Atlantic County taxpayers will see a county property t…
"I think it could have, Your Honor," Lloyd said.
But he said the state would not do something that would so harm other stakeholders, such as the school system and city, since the PILOT legislation was enacted to help all stakeholders after the city's property tax assessments were found to be so bloated in tax court.
"What are we going to tax (casinos) on, valet parking? It's a gaming casino," county Executive Dennis Levinson said after the hearing, calling the state's arguments "bizarre."
Lloyd also argued that nowhere in the original PILOT law or consent order is the definition given for "gross gaming revenue," other than to say it is determined by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.
County attorney Ron Riccio made the county's presentation, arguing the consent order was based on the understanding that all gaming revenues — including brick and mortar, internet and later sports gaming — would be included in PILOT calculations and had been so included for the first several years of the PILOT.
Riccio also pointed out that the amended law's Senate sponsor, former Senate President Steve Sweeney, told the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee when it was considering the PILOT bill in December that the county got too good of a deal from the original PILOT legislation.
The next step is oral arguments Feb. 8 before Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk, Atlantic …
Lloyd, however, denied the new law was targeted at reducing payments to the county.
It also was at that committee meeting that Sweeney said four casinos would be at risk of closing if the bill didn't pass, but never provided information on which casinos were at risk or data to back up his assertion.
Riccio also handled the county's legal challenge of the 2016 PILOT law that resulted in the settlement.
