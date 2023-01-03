John Risley to chair Atlantic County Board of Commissioners

MAYS LANDING — At-large Commissioner John Risley, the longest serving of the nine Atlantic County commissioners, was unanimously elected chairman by his peers during Tuesday's reorganization meeting.

"County government exists to provide ... services efficiently and cost effectively," said Risley, of Egg Harbor Township, who has been a commissioner — previously called a "freeholder" — for 23 years. "That's our mission in county government."

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy attended to swear in Democratic 1st District Commissioner Ernest Coursey, of Atlantic City, for his fourth term on the board.

Coursey thanked Murphy for making the long trip to support him and stressed the bipartisanship of the board.

"Ninety-nine point nine percent of the time we agree," Coursey said of the seven Republican and two Democratic members of the board.

Third District Commissioner Andrew Parker, also a Republican from Egg Harbor Township, was sworn in as vice chair.

State Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, there to swear in 4th District Commissioner Richard Dase, said Gov. Phil Murphy has been a good partner for the county in "getting good things done," such as Superior Court judges sworn in and new county Prosecutor William Reynolds nominated and approved by the Senate.

"Nobody knows how to be a commissioner better than you," at-large Commissioner Frank Balles, of Egg Harbor Township, told Risley after he was elected and took up the meeting gavel.

"Maureen Kern presided during COVID times and did one heck of a job," Risley said of his Republican predecessor, the 2nd District commissioner from Somers Point.

Assemblywoman Claire Swift, R-Atlantic, swore in Republican at-large Commissioner Amy Gatto, of Mays Landing, who was reelected.

Gatto said there was a lot of great energy in the county in 2019 when she last ran for the board, but much of it got sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic that hit in 2020.

"We are coming out of the pandemic trying to put our foot on the gas to get energy back up for all those things we had planned in 2019 into 2020," Gatto said. "My last term was completely different than I ever planned or imagined. I'm looking forward to getting out of COVID-land and moving into all the wonderful things we had planned to do previously."

"Don’t be strangers," Dase told the dozens in attendance to see friends and family members take new roles. "It's government of the people, by the people and for the people, so it's important you stay involved and hold our nose to the fire to make sure we do what we say we are going to do."

After the meeting, Risley said the three main issues facing the county are the ongoing legal fight over how much casinos should pay in lieu of property taxes; the rising cost of insurance for government workers, which is going up about 28% this year, and the challenge of filling all county jobs with too few applicants for many positions.

The county particularly needs more officers at the jail in Mays Landing, Risley said.

It was also Clerk of the Board Tara Silipena's first meeting in her new role, after longtime clerk Sonia Harris retired Dec. 31. Harris was there in the audience to cheer on the commissioners and Silipena, she said.