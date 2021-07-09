JItney service returns this weekend to Cape May, Avalon and Stone Harbor

By Road
Since Atlantic City is on an island, access routes are limited: Mainly the Atlantic City Expressway, Black Horse Pike and White Horse Pike.
The expressway is usually the fastest way to get into town. It will cost you $3.75 to drive its entire length, but you're paying for convenience.
Except, that is, on busy summer weekends and during some special events, like the city's annual air show. Traffic gets pretty heavy, so don't be surprised if you're stuck in a long line of cars.
Insider Tip: If it's a busy weekend, try the White Horse Pike, which can be less congested than the expressway or the Black Horse Pike.
Once you get to the city, there are a number of privately-owned parking lots. Parking costs at those lots vary based on the time of year, location and whether there's a major event occurring. When the latter happens, and during the height of the summer season, expect to pay a few dollars more.
The South Jersey Transportation Authority, or SJTA, operates parking lots at Fairmount and Mississippi avenues, and at Atlantic and Mississippi avenues. Both lots charge $6 during the week, and the price goes up on the weekend. The lot at Atlantic and Mississippi avenues is open around the clock.
SJTA also runs a parking garage on New York Avenue between Atlantic and Pacific avenues. The garage is always open, and there's a maximum charge of $7 for 24 hours.Website: www.sjta.com
By RailIf you don't want to drive, consider NJ Transit's Atlantic City rail line, which runs between Atlantic City and 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. A full-length trip costs $8.Insider Tip: Even if you're driving to the resort, board the train at the Absecon station if there's a major event taking place that could cause traffic tie-ups. The trip will cost $1.25 - much less than you'll pay for parking in Atlantic City - and get you into the resort in about 14 minutes, a lot less time than if your stuck in traffic.The train will drop you off at the Atlantic City Rail Terminal where, if you really want to travel Atlantic City like a local, you can take a jitney, the small passenger buses that run several routes - including to and from casinos - throughout the resort. It costs $2 a ride.Insider Tip: Hold on. Jitney drivers have a reputation for hitting the gas pedal and the brake with vigor.Or, you could walk, as the rail terminal is just a few blocks from The Walk retail shopping center and a cluster of casinos.Insider Tip: If you walk in Atlantic City, pay heed to mom's old advice and look both ways before you cross a street. The city draws lots of motorists who are intent on getting somewhere quickly even though they're not familiar with the layout. Pedestrian accidents here are somewhat common.Website: www.njtransit.com
By BusNJ Transit also runs several bus lines to Atlantic City.Website: www.njtransit.com
By AirIf you don't feel like getting here by car, bus or train, then fly.Spirit Airlines and Delta Comair Connection service nearby Atlantic City International Airport. The airport is noted for its customer service, and its easy to get to and from.AVIS, Budget and Hertz car rental companies service the airport.Taxi service is also available, with the maximum fare set at $27.Check the SJTA Web site at www.sjta.com for information about the Atlantic City Expressway, Atlantic City International Airport and SJTA parking facilitiesCheck NJ Transit's Web site at www.njtransit.com for information about the Atlantic City Rail Line and bus service.Check the jitney Web site at www.jitneys.net for information about jitney service.Is something on this page incorrect or out of date? Please e-mail us with corrections, additions or changes. Note: Your message will go to The Press of Atlantic City, not to any groups or organizations listed. Email:cwray@pressofac.com
Jitney shuttle service returns this weekend to the communities of Cape May, Avalon and Stone Harbor.
In Cape May City, Jitney service is free and runs daily beginning July 9th through September 30, Kacie Rattigan, of Cape May's Office of Tourism, Recreation and Civic Affairs, said in a written statement Wednesday.
The Jitneys will run two routes — a designated Beach Avenue route and an “Around Town” route that includes service to the Washington Street Mall, Welcome Center, Convention Hall, Coast Guard Base, and many other spots, Rattigan said.
Service on Beach Avenue will run every day from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The “Around Town” route will run from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Rattigan said. The routes will be highlighted in a brochure which will be available for pick up at Convention Hall as well as hotels and establishments throughout the city, she said.
The 13 passengers Jitneys are ADA-compliant, climate-controlled and run on compressed natural gas, Rattigan said.
The Jitney Surfer App will also be available for patrons to view the location of the Jitneys on their smart phones and alert drivers for a pickup, Rattigan said.
The App is available now on Google Play and the App Store, Rattigan said.
Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi and Stone Harbor Mayor Judy Davies-Dunhour announced Thursday the resumption of the Jitney transportation service between both communities.
The service is expected to resume on July 9h and continue to run Thursdays through Sundays for the balance of the summer season.
“The resumption of this service between our two communities will be well-received by our residents, visitors, and businesses as a safe transportation alternative between our two tourism destinations, and we are thrilled that we could come to an agreement for everyone’s benefit," Pagliughi said in a written statement.
The Jitney Association is comprised of independent contractors who will be assigned to the Seven Mile Beach Service for the remainder of the summer.
Like other transportation organizations, the drivers have been impacted financially by both other ride-share organizations and by the recent Covid pandemic, Pagliughi and Davies-Dunhour said.
During a meeting earlier this year with Borough officials, the Association required a large stipend from the municipalities to resume service.
However, with a booming summer tourism economy and the elimination of virtually all Covid-related restrictions, the Association agreed with both communities’ administration to return for the balance of the summer without any stipend and evaluate their position after the tourism season, Pagliughi and Davies-Dunhour said.
“The best way to show our appreciation for the Jitneys returning to the Seven Mile Beach is to use the service and support the drivers this summer,” Davies-Dunhour said in a statement. “The Jitneys have a proven record of being a valuable asset to safe transportation between Stone Harbor and Avalon."
The Jitneys operate on a fixed route between both communities.
The Association maintains the Jitney Surfer App that provides real-time locations for the Jitneys along with other essential information.
The hours of operation will be 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. with a $3 fare per ride.
Contact Vincent Jackson:
609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.