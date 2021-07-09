JItney service returns this weekend to Cape May, Avalon and Stone Harbor

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The service is expected to resume on July 9h and continue to run Thursdays through Sundays for the balance of the summer season.

“The resumption of this service between our two communities will be well-received by our residents, visitors, and businesses as a safe transportation alternative between our two tourism destinations, and we are thrilled that we could come to an agreement for everyone’s benefit," Pagliughi said in a written statement.

The Jitney Association is comprised of independent contractors who will be assigned to the Seven Mile Beach Service for the remainder of the summer.

Like other transportation organizations, the drivers have been impacted financially by both other ride-share organizations and by the recent Covid pandemic, Pagliughi and Davies-Dunhour said.

During a meeting earlier this year with Borough officials, the Association required a large stipend from the municipalities to resume service.

However, with a booming summer tourism economy and the elimination of virtually all Covid-related restrictions, the Association agreed with both communities’ administration to return for the balance of the summer without any stipend and evaluate their position after the tourism season, Pagliughi and Davies-Dunhour said.