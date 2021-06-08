Jiampetti likely winner of county clerk primary race

Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti was the likely winner of the Democratic primary to become her party’s nominee for Atlantic County clerk Tuesday, with more than 50% of the vote counted by 10 p.m.

Jiampetti had 3,856 votes to progressive challenger Mico Lucide’s 378 with 79 of 151 districts reporting, according to unofficial results from the Atlantic County Board of Elections.

“I’m excited that it looks like it’s going my way,” Jiampetti said after receiving some of the preliminary numbers. “I’m eager about about campaigning in the fall and hoping to get elected in November.”

If the results hold up, Jiampetti will face Republican Joseph J. Giralo, who ran unopposed in the GOP primary, in the Nov. 2 general election.

Jiampetti, endorsed by the county Democratic Committee, had the party-line advantage. Her name was grouped in the line headed by Gov. Phil Murphy and included Democratic candidates for state Senate and Assembly. Lucide was listed “off the line” in a column on his own.