Jiampetti likely winner of county clerk primary race
Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti was the likely winner of the Democratic primary to become her party’s nominee for Atlantic County clerk Tuesday, with more than 50% of the vote counted by 10 p.m.

Jiampetti had 3,856 votes to progressive challenger Mico Lucide’s 378 with 79 of 151 districts reporting, according to unofficial results from the Atlantic County Board of Elections.

“I’m excited that it looks like it’s going my way,” Jiampetti said after receiving some of the preliminary numbers. “I’m eager about about campaigning in the fall and hoping to get elected in November.”

If the results hold up, Jiampetti will face Republican Joseph J. Giralo, who ran unopposed in the GOP primary, in the Nov. 2 general election.

Jiampetti, endorsed by the county Democratic Committee, had the party-line advantage. Her name was grouped in the line headed by Gov. Phil Murphy and included Democratic candidates for state Senate and Assembly. Lucide was listed “off the line” in a column on his own.

Lucide, an IT professional from Mays Landing, ran on a platform that included reform of the primary ballot in New Jersey. He is part of a lawsuit trying to force the state to stop using a “county line” ballot that groups all candidates by party rather than by office sought.

Studies have shown being on the county line gives candidates a 35% advantage.

Lucide had no comment when contacted 90 minutes after polls closed.

The clerk opening was created when previous Clerk Ed McGettigan decided not to seek reelection in February. The office came under scrutiny when McGettigan, 65, of Linwood, was in charge because the wrong ballots were sent to 554 voters last fall in Hamilton Township.

Earlier in the day, Lucide said, “I’m feeling pretty good,” as he voted as the polls opened at 6 a.m. at Victoria Crossing in Mays Landing. “I’m extremely proud of the team — they’ve done incredible work I couldn’t have even fathomed.”

And he was happy to be back voting by machine.

“I’m very much an in-person voter,” Lucide said, as he went back inside after voting to take Wawa orders for poll workers.

“Every election I do a Wawa run for poll workers,” Lucide said.

Poll workers got a nice surprise Tuesday, when they found out that a bill recently signed by Gov. Phil Murphy gave them a $200 bonus on top of their $200 regular pay for working the state’s first mostly in-person election since the COVID-19 pandemic.

For working a very long day (6 a.m. to 8 p.m.), they got a total of $400.

