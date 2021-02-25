Jiampetti likely clerk choice for Dems if McGettigan doesn't run for re-election

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hammonton Republican Councilman Joe Giralo has also said he will run for clerk this year.

McGettigan is nearing the end of his third five-year term in office.

There has been much speculation about McGettigan’s future after his office sent the wrong ballots to 554 voters in Hamilton Township, affecting the District 3 county commissioner race.

A judge has vacated the results of that race and ordered a special election for the district, but the Democrats are appealing that decision. The Democratic candidate, Thelma Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, had narrowly defeated Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township.

It was the latest of many mistakes over the years by McGettigan’s office, and for a time last month Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, had called for him to resign. They soon rescinded the request, saying they had talked to McGettigan and now felt there were mitigating circumstances out of McGettigan’s control that led to the commissioner’s race mistake.

The Clerk’s Office has said the State Voter Registration System provided misinformation, and a printing vendor may have also contributed to the error.

Suleiman defended McGettigan at the time.