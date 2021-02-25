Jiampetti likely clerk choice for Dems if McGettigan doesn't run for re-election

Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti would be the Democrats’ likely choice to run for Atlantic County clerk if embattled Democratic Clerk Ed McGettigan declines to run again, according to the head of the party in the county.
“If he doesn’t run, then Jiampetti would be the frontrunner on our side,” Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman said Thursday, if she decides to run.
Jiampetti is one of several Democrats named as potential candidates for the job.
Meanwhile, the New Jersey Globe reported Thursday that McGettigan will not run for re-election, citing anonymous sources. The Press has been unable to independently confirm that. McGettigan has not responded to a request for comment. Nor have many other Democratic party leaders contacted by The Press.
“Obviously nothing is official until Ed puts out something one way or another,” Suleiman said, adding he does not know when McGettigan will make his decision.
Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk will rule within a week on whether Democrat Thelma Withe…
Jiampetti was the first woman to be elected mayor of Egg Harbor City. She could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Democrat Mico Lucide, chair of the progressive group Atlantic County Our Revolution, has announced he will run against McGettigan in the 2021 primary, as has Calvin Ferrara, deputy political director for Amy Kennedy’s 2020 campaign for Congress.
Hammonton Republican Councilman Joe Giralo has also said he will run for clerk this year.
McGettigan is nearing the end of his third five-year term in office.
There has been much speculation about McGettigan’s future after his office sent the wrong ballots to 554 voters in Hamilton Township, affecting the District 3 county commissioner race.
After calling for the immediate resignation of Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan on Wednes…
A judge has vacated the results of that race and ordered a special election for the district, but the Democrats are appealing that decision. The Democratic candidate, Thelma Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, had narrowly defeated Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township.
It was the latest of many mistakes over the years by McGettigan’s office, and for a time last month Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, had called for him to resign. They soon rescinded the request, saying they had talked to McGettigan and now felt there were mitigating circumstances out of McGettigan’s control that led to the commissioner’s race mistake.
The Clerk’s Office has said the State Voter Registration System provided misinformation, and a printing vendor may have also contributed to the error.
Suleiman defended McGettigan at the time.
“Whether Ed runs for re-election is up to him, and whether he or someone else is our candidate for clerk will be up to our nominating convention,” Suleiman said in January.
The Democrats’ county convention is March 21. At the convention, delegates vote on which candidates will receive party backing.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
