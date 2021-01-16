Jeff Van Drew voted against impeachment, but America just wanted to talk about his suit

Van Drew said it was a mistake for Trump not to denounce last week's attack on the Capitol sooner and more forcefully. But he doesn't believe Trump encouraged the violence, and said another impeachment will further divide a fractured country. Van Drew also had joined most House Republicans in voting to throw out election results in Pennsylvania based on false fraud claims.

Van Drew has been a fixture of South Jersey politics for decades — a conservative Democrat who long served in the state Legislature before flipping a GOP-held congressional district in 2018. He was known for his distinctive style around the Statehouse in Trenton. In addition to pinstripes and pocket squares, he wears a tooth-shaped lapel pin as a shoutout to his former career as a dentist.

His tailored suits run the gamut from custom to off-the-rack Men's Wearhouse budget buys.

+3 House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol 'insurrection' WASHINGTON — Poised to impeach, the House sped ahead Monday with plans to oust President Don…

"I have custom suits as well as very inexpensive suits, and what's funny is that sometimes people will guess the wrong way about which are which," he said. The suit that got so much attention this week was midrange in terms of price and was purchased online, he said.

He's now so known for his style that he's just as likely to get comments when he wears something more traditional. The day before the impeachment vote, he said, a few colleagues noted his plain navy suit.