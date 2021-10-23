It's go time! Early voting starts today

It’s all systems go for the state’s first in-person early voting, set to start Saturday and run through Oct. 31, according to elections officials.

Computerized electronic poll books and new voting machines that can pull up any county voter’s personalized ballot were set up Friday at six sites around Atlantic County, said Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon.

Her office is responsible for overseeing voting machines and poll books, voter registration and registration records, for making sure election law is followed, and more.

“We are all set. Our three locations are ready for the voters, we will see what the turnout will be over the weekend,” said Mike Kennedy, Democratic registrar for Cape May County.

The Atlantic County Board of Elections has trained hundreds of poll workers for nine days of early voting and for Election Day, said board Chairperson Lynn Caterson.

More than 10,000 of the approximately 25,000 paper mail-in ballots sent out by the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office have already been received by the board, Caterson said.

The board’s responsibilities include counting all paper ballots, compiling vote figures and training poll workers.