It's go time! Early voting starts today

It’s all systems go for the state’s first in-person early voting, set to start Saturday and run through Oct. 31, according to elections officials.
Computerized electronic poll books and new voting machines that can pull up any county voter’s personalized ballot were set up Friday at six sites around Atlantic County, said Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon.
Her office is responsible for overseeing voting machines and poll books, voter registration and registration records, for making sure election law is followed, and more.
“We are all set. Our three locations are ready for the voters, we will see what the turnout will be over the weekend,” said Mike Kennedy, Democratic registrar for Cape May County.
The Atlantic County Board of Elections has trained hundreds of poll workers for nine days of early voting and for Election Day, said board Chairperson Lynn Caterson.
More than 10,000 of the approximately 25,000 paper mail-in ballots sent out by the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office have already been received by the board, Caterson said.
Early voting for the Nov. 2 general election runs Oct. 23 through 31 statewide. Hours are 10…
The board’s responsibilities include counting all paper ballots, compiling vote figures and training poll workers.
There are six locations for early voting in Atlantic County, three each in Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, and 10 in Ocean County. To find early voting locations in any county, visit the New Jersey Voter Information Portal at nj.gov/state/elections/vote.shtml.
Each of Atlantic County’s six early voting sites will get five to 10 machines, Bugdon has said.
The new electronic poll books can update immediately, preventing a voter from going to a different location and voting again. They will be used in early voting and on Nov. 2, but Election Day voters will use the old, traditional voting machines, Bugdon has said.
There are 18 drop boxes around Atlantic County, which can be used to return vote-by-mail ballots instead of mailing them. Ballots are picked up daily by Board of Elections staff. Locations for every county’s drop boxes are also available on the voter information portal.
Gov. Phil Murphy increased poll worker pay for this election from $200 per day to $300 per day Nov. 2, for a workday that generally begins at 6 a.m. and goes beyond 8 p.m., when polls close.
As election season heats up, vote-by-mail ballots have been sent out and new machines for ea…
Early voting poll workers will receive more than $21 per hour, up from $14 per hour. The pay increase was an attempt to get a sufficient number of poll workers for the greatly expanded voting period.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
