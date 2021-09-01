Is Polistina a senator? Murphy says answer 'beyond my pay grade'

Gov. Phil Murphy said it was "above my pay grade" to answer questions about whether state Senate designee Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, is a senator when asked about it Wednesday during his COVID-19 briefing.

Polistina was selected by Atlantic County Republicans to fill the unexpired term of state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, who resigned to accept a job with the Murphy administration in July.

Polistina also is running for the seat in November against Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, in a hotly contested race.

Senate President Steve Sweeney, a Democrat, has refused to swear him in or recognize him.

"Your Secretary of State Tahesha Way certified his selection, but Senate President (Steve) Sweeney is not going to put together a quorum to swear the senator in," an unidentified reporter said to Murphy. "Is Vince Polistina a senator? Did Tahesha Way err in certifying him? Should he be able to serve residents he represents now?"

"The question about the senator is above my pay grade," Murphy said. "I defer to Parimal (Garg, chief counsel)."

"When he is sworn in is a matter for the Legislature. I don’t have a comment on that," said Garg.