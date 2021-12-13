In-school COVID transmission high amid state's winter surge

TRENTON — New Jersey's schools, in the past weeks, are contributing more to the state's latest surge in COVID-19 cases.
State officials Monday reported rising caseloads at schools, particularly among students.
From Nov. 8-Dec. 5, students have contributed 1,159 cases to the state's recent increasing totals.
Staff members are further behind them, at 191 new cases between those dates, but their rate of transmission has grown higher since Nov. 1, now at 4.91, compared to 2.66 for students during the same period.
Between those, 248 outbreaks have also been recorded.
Cases that are a result of direct in-school transmission are in line with the increase we’ve been seeing generally, yet these numbers are still in the range where we believe the layered approach to protection we’ve taken in our schools has kept in-school transmission in check. pic.twitter.com/RxaMVX1qsH— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 13, 2021
Gov. Phil Murphy said he and state officials insist, however, that school caseloads are as expected, and that in-school mask requirements are still counteracting higher transmission rates.
"This is in line with the increase we've been seeing generally, yet these numbers are still in the range of where we believe the layered approach to protection we've taken in our schools has kept in-school transmission in check," Murphy said.
Murphy said he and others are hopeful schools will not need to use online learning because of outbreaks, endorsing the need to keep schools open for in-person instruction to deter more loss in educational value.
Some schools haven't been lucky.
Locally, Holy Spirit High School, in Absecon, was forced to send its students home for remote learning last Tuesday after someone in the school community tested positive for the virus. Contract tracing was then performed after Spirit shut its doors in hopes to avert an outbreak, according to a letter from Principal Thomas J. Farren.
COVID-19 vaccines are available to children ages 18 to 12 and 11 to 5, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's booster shot in teens aged 16 and 17.
Murphy and state officials are continuing to urge everyone to get vaccinated and receive a booster if they're eligible.
COVID-19 case growth statewide has propelled in the last weeks.
Last week, New Jersey reported a three-day stretch with over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases found both through PCR and antigen testing. The state's rate of transmission has now reached 1.41, and its positivity rate stands at 8.02%. Officials continue to stress the importance of vaccinations and boosters, especially given that unvaccinated New Jerseyans, Murphy said, are being hospitalized for COVID complications six times higher than their vaccinated peers.
Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli also reported seven positive tests for multi-system inflammatory syndrome among staff at the Vineland Veterans Home. Three of those who tested positive for the disease were fully vaccinated, and one recently received a booster shot, Persichilli said.
