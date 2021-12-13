In-school COVID transmission high amid state's winter surge

TRENTON — New Jersey's schools, in the past weeks, are contributing more to the state's latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

State officials Monday reported rising caseloads at schools, particularly among students.

From Nov. 8-Dec. 5, students have contributed 1,159 cases to the state's recent increasing totals.

Staff members are further behind them, at 191 new cases between those dates, but their rate of transmission has grown higher since Nov. 1, now at 4.91, compared to 2.66 for students during the same period.

Between those, 248 outbreaks have also been recorded.

Gov. Phil Murphy said he and state officials insist, however, that school caseloads are as expected, and that in-school mask requirements are still counteracting higher transmission rates.

"This is in line with the increase we've been seeing generally, yet these numbers are still in the range of where we believe the layered approach to protection we've taken in our schools has kept in-school transmission in check," Murphy said.