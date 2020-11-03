In Atlantic County races, unofficial results have Democrats mostly on top

Atlantic County residents cast votes Tuesday in a handful of local races, including freeholders, sheriff and surrogate.
Democrats had a big night in the county, and as of late Tuesday night, in the race for Atlantic County sheriff with 116,657 ballots cast, unofficial results of mail-in ballots had incumbent Eric Scheffler with 61,254 votes, compared with 49,858 votes for Republican challenger “Tokyo” Joseph O’Donoghue. The count did not include provisional ballots nor votes by machine.
"It feels good, it's like being validated," Scheffler said.
He said people have seen what he accomplished in his first term and will hopefully get to see him continue to make a difference throughout the county.
Going into Tuesday, he said he was a little nervous as there is always uncertainty, but he felt proud of his accomplishments as sheriff.
"I really felt good about how we ran our campaign with civility and with respect and dignity," he said. "I really want another three years to accomplish more things."
In the race for Atlantic County surrogate, early results showed Republican James Curcio with a lead over Democratic challenger Stephen Dicht. Curcio had received 56,345 to Dicht’s 52,993.
Unofficial early results had both Democratic candidates for freeholder at-large, incumbent Caren Fitzpatrick (55,887) and Celeste Fernandez (54,426), with higher tallies than those of Republican incumbent John Risley Jr. (54,235) and James Toto (52,622).
While Fitzpatrick felt hopeful about her re-election, she said it's too early to call.
"We've got to count every vote and make sure the numbers are accurate and true," she said.
She was nervous Monday about the election but felt better Tuesday.
"Today I woke up feeling really confident," she said. "I felt like the work that I put in for the last three years is going to pay off because people know that I show up."
In the District 3 race for freeholder, early tallies had Democrat Thelma Witherspoon with 12,722 votes, while Republican Andrew Parker had 12,543 votes.
Michael Suleiman, head of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee, said the committee isn’t declaring victory for county candidates tonight.
With both mail-in and provisional ballots still being counted, there’s still “a long way to go.”
“Some races are looking good,” he said. “The freeholder county-wide races are looking good, some towns are looking good, some not so much, but we’ve got a long way to go.”
He said the candidates are “cautiously optimistic,” but he wants to make sure every last vote is counted.
“We don’t care how long it takes,” he said. “We want every vote to be counted properly. It’s a nail-biter election.”
Shortly after 8 p.m., the county Board of Elections announced it would not be releasing any new numbers Tuesday. Counting and updates would resume Wednesday morning.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.