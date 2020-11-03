In Atlantic County races, unofficial results have Democrats mostly on top

While Fitzpatrick felt hopeful about her re-election, she said it's too early to call.

"We've got to count every vote and make sure the numbers are accurate and true," she said.

She was nervous Monday about the election but felt better Tuesday.

"Today I woke up feeling really confident," she said. "I felt like the work that I put in for the last three years is going to pay off because people know that I show up."

In the District 3 race for freeholder, early tallies had Democrat Thelma Witherspoon with 12,722 votes, while Republican Andrew Parker had 12,543 votes.

Michael Suleiman, head of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee, said the committee isn’t declaring victory for county candidates tonight.

With both mail-in and provisional ballots still being counted, there’s still “a long way to go.”

“Some races are looking good,” he said. “The freeholder county-wide races are looking good, some towns are looking good, some not so much, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

He said the candidates are “cautiously optimistic,” but he wants to make sure every last vote is counted.