If infrastructure bill passes, area's shovel-ready projects could benefit region

Levinson said the Dorset Avenue bridge over the intracoastal waterway in Ventnor is again being repaired. At more than 90 years old, the gear boxes that move it so boats can get through is so outdated that they have to be sent out of state to be worked on at a cost of about $700,000.

Fitzpatrick also said she’d like to see electric school buses purchased, so children don’t have to breathe diesel fumes; improvement to public transportation routes in South Jersey, high-tech solutions to the ever present threat of flooding, and countywide broadband availability.

Armato also said infrastructure to help the region deal with sea level rise and flooding is key, as is funding to improve the Department of Veterans Affairs’ medical infrastructure.

“We saw what happened with the pandemic with VA hospitals and nursing homes,” Armato said, referring to high levels of COVID-19 death and infection in two of three New Jersey veterans care homes.

In the opinion of state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, finishing Route 55 is the most needed project in the region. It runs 40.5 miles south from Route 42 in Gloucester County to Route 47 in Port Elizabeth near Millville, but was originally planned to end on Route 9 in Cape May Court House near Cape Regional Medical Center and the Garden State Parkway.