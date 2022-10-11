How your U.S. lawmakers voted recently

The following is a synopsis of some of the most recent important votes in Congress by our U.S. representatives, compiled from clerk.house.gov/Votes.

Sept. 30

H.R. 8987 Fairness for 9/11 Families Act, passed 400-31: To amend the Justice for United States Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Act to authorize appropriations for catch-up payments from the United States Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund.

Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: Yes

Andy Kim, D-3rd: Yes

Donald Norcross, D-1st: Yes

H.R. 6833 On Motion to Concur in the Senate Amendment Affordable Insulin Now Act, passed 230-201: Original bill passed the house in March but was defeated in the Senate. The bill would limit cost-sharing for insulin under private health insurance and the Medicare prescription drug benefit for a month of insulin to $35 or 25% of a plan's negotiated price (after any price concessions), whichever is less, beginning in 2023.

Van Drew: No

Kim: Yes

Norcross: Yes

Sept. 29

H.R. 8888 Food Security for All Veterans Act, passed 376-49: Establishes Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Food Security

Van Drew: Yes

Kim: Yes

Norcross: Yes

S 3662 Preventing PFAS Runoff at Airports Act as amended, passed 381-42: This bill temporarily allows the Federal Aviation Administration to cover 100% of the costs for airports to purchase and deploy equipment to test fire suppression systems that contain perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) without discharging such substances.

Van Drew: Yes

Kim: Yes

Norcross: Yes

H. R. 7780, Mental Health Matters Act, passed 220-205: Requires certain federal actions to increase access to mental and behavioral health care, includes creating grants to increase the number of school-based mental health services providers, and establishing an occupational research program on mental health.

Van Drew: Yes

Kim: Yes

Norcross: No

SENATE

Sept. 29:

H.R. 6833, as amended, which changes title XXVII of the Public Health Service Act, the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 to establish cost-sharing requirements for certain insulin products, and for other purposes. Bill passed 72-25 with 3 not voting (3/5 vote needed).

Cory Booker, D-N.J.: Yes

Bob Menendez, D-N.J.: Yes

On the Nomination of Lisa M. Gomez, of New Jersey, to be an assistant secretary of labor, confirmed 49-36 with 15 not voting.

On the Nomination of Arianna J. Freeman, of Pennsylvania, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Third Circuit, confirmed 50-47 with 3 not voting.

Booker: Yes

Menendez: Yes