How your U.S. lawmakers voted recently

Senate races in Georgia, Arizona and New Hampshire are competitive battles between established Democratic nominees and newer Republican nominees backed by former US President Donald Trump. In Georgia, Senator Raphael Warnock is up against newcomer Herschel Walker, an anti-abortion Republican nominee. However, Walker's campaign is steeped in controversy after a former girlfriend and mother to one of his children came forth and alleged that Walker paid for her abortion nearly a decade ago. The allegation has mired Walker's messaging heading into the crucial final month before the elections. Associated Press reporter Meg Kinnard says Walker vehenmently denies the allegation and says it is a fabrication. "He is adamant in saying that this is not something that is factual, and he really is trying to deflect and take attention away from what has become sort of the biggest narrative in this campaign right now," Kinnard says. On the other side of the country, Democrat Mark Kelly is facing off against Blake Masters, a Republican nominee whose messaging aligns with Trump. Associated Press reporter Jonathan Cooper covers the race in Arizona and says Kelly's popularity amongst his party has put him in a strong position against Masters.

The following is a synopsis of some of the most recent important votes in Congress by our U.S. representatives, compiled from clerk.house.gov/Votes.

Sept. 30

H.R. 8987 Fairness for 9/11 Families Act, passed 400-31: To amend the Justice for United States Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Act to authorize appropriations for catch-up payments from the United States Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund.

Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: Yes

Andy Kim, D-3rd: Yes

Donald Norcross, D-1st: Yes

H.R. 6833 On Motion to Concur in the Senate Amendment Affordable Insulin Now Act, passed 230-201: Original bill passed the house in March but was defeated in the Senate. The bill would limit cost-sharing for insulin under private health insurance and the Medicare prescription drug benefit for a month of insulin to $35 or 25% of a plan's negotiated price (after any price concessions), whichever is less, beginning in 2023.

Van Drew: No

Kim: Yes

Norcross: Yes

Sept. 29

H.R. 8888 Food Security for All Veterans Act, passed 376-49: Establishes Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Food Security

Van Drew: Yes

Kim: Yes

Norcross: Yes

S 3662 Preventing PFAS Runoff at Airports Act as amended, passed 381-42: This bill temporarily allows the Federal Aviation Administration to cover 100% of the costs for airports to purchase and deploy equipment to test fire suppression systems that contain perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) without discharging such substances. 

Van Drew: Yes

Kim: Yes

Norcross: Yes

H. R. 7780, Mental Health Matters Act, passed 220-205: Requires certain federal actions to increase access to mental and behavioral health care, includes creating grants to increase the number of school-based mental health services providers, and establishing an occupational research program on mental health.

Van Drew: Yes

Kim: Yes

Norcross: No

SENATE

Sept. 29:

H.R. 6833, as amended, which changes title XXVII of the Public Health Service Act, the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 to establish cost-sharing requirements for certain insulin products, and for other purposes. Bill passed 72-25 with 3 not voting (3/5 vote needed).

Cory Booker, D-N.J.: Yes

Bob Menendez, D-N.J.: Yes

On the Nomination of Lisa M. Gomez, of New Jersey, to be an assistant secretary of labor, confirmed 49-36 with 15 not voting.

On the Nomination of Arianna J. Freeman, of Pennsylvania, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Third Circuit, confirmed 50-47 with 3 not voting. 

Booker: Yes

Menendez: Yes

Staff Writer

Michelle Brunetti Post

