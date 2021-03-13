How your lawmakers voted this week

Van Drew: NO

Kim: YES

Checks on Undocumented Immigrants: Voting 207-217, the House on Thursday defeated a Republican motion to HR 8 (above) requiring undocumented immigrants to be reported to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement when federal background checks detect they are attempting to buy a firearm. A yes vote was to adopt the GOP requirement.

Van Drew: Not voting

Kim: NO

Extending Gun Background Checks: Voting 219-210, the House on Thursday passed a bill (HR 1446) that would allow more time for the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System to complete reviews of impending gun sales. Now, sales automatically go through if the check is not finished within three business or weekend days. The bill would extend the window to as many as 20 business days. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Van Drew: NO

Kim: YES

