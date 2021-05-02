 Skip to main content
How your lawmakers voted this week
How your lawmakers voted this week

SENATE

Oil & Gas Industry Emissions: Voting 52-42, the Senate on April 28 passed and sent to the House a measure (S J Res 14) to restore the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate methane emissions from the oil and gas industry. The legislation would nullify a Trump administration action that scrapped regulations imposed by the Obama administration. Methane, a potent contributor to climate change, can escape into the atmosphere during oil and gas production. A yes vote was to reinstate regulation of methane emissions.

Robert Menendez, D: YES

Cory Booker, D: YES

Water Systems Funding: Voting 89-2, the Senate on April 29 passed a bipartisan bill (S 914) that calls for spending roughly $35 billion over five years to improve drinking water and wastewater treatment infrastructure, primarily by making Environmental Protection Agency grants and loans to states, local communities and tribes to expand and upgrade outdated systems. The legislation emphasizes improving water systems in rural and poor communities and would help water systems resist damage from the increase in severe weather attributed to climate change. No senator spoke in opposition. A yes vote was to pass the bill.

Menendez: YES

Booker: YES

Colin Kahl, Under Secretary of Defense: Voting 49-45, the Senate on April 27 confirmed Colin Kahl as under secretary for policy, the third-ranking civilian position in the Department of Defense. Kahl, 49, was deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East and later national security adviser to the vice president during the Obama administration. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Menendez: YES

Booker: YES

Janet McCabe, EPA Deputy Administrator: By a vote of 52-42, the Senate on April 27 confirmed Janet McCabe as deputy administrator, the second-ranking position at the Environmental Protection Agency. McCabe was an EPA official during the Obama administration, serving as acting assistant administrator of the Office of Air and Radiation. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Menendez: YES

Booker: YES

Samantha Power, USAID Administrator: By a vote of 68-26, the Senate on April 28 confirmed the nomination of Samantha Power as administrator of the United States Agency for International Development. Power, 51, a former journalist and Harvard professor, was ambassador to the United Nations during the Obama administration. A yes vote was to confirm the nomination.

Menendez: YES

Booker: YES

Jason Miller, OMB Deputy Director for Management: Voting 81-13, the Senate on April 27 confirmed the nomination of Jason Miller to be deputy director for management at the Office of Management and Budget. Miller was deputy assistant to the president and deputy director of the National Economic Council during the Obama administration. A yes vote was to confirm the nomination.

Menendez: YES

Booker: YES

Source: Richard Thomas, Voterama in Congress

