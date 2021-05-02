How your lawmakers voted this week

Menendez: YES

Booker: YES

Colin Kahl, Under Secretary of Defense: Voting 49-45, the Senate on April 27 confirmed Colin Kahl as under secretary for policy, the third-ranking civilian position in the Department of Defense. Kahl, 49, was deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East and later national security adviser to the vice president during the Obama administration. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Menendez: YES

Booker: YES

Janet McCabe, EPA Deputy Administrator: By a vote of 52-42, the Senate on April 27 confirmed Janet McCabe as deputy administrator, the second-ranking position at the Environmental Protection Agency. McCabe was an EPA official during the Obama administration, serving as acting assistant administrator of the Office of Air and Radiation. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Menendez: YES

Booker: YES