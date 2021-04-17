 Skip to main content
How your lawmakers voted this week
How your lawmakers voted

How your lawmakers voted this week

Democrats begin long-shot push to expand the Supreme Court

From left, Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., hold a news conference outside the Supreme Court to announce legislation to expand the number of seats on the high court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

HOUSE

Equal Pay for Women: Voting 217-210, the House on Thursday passed a bill (HR 7) to tighten federal law against gender-based wage discrimination and prevent employers from paying women less than men for equivalent work. Sponsors of the bill said full-time female workers receive 82 cents for every dollar paid to male counterparts. The legislation would prohibit wage discrimination based on gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, pregnancy or childbirth. Employers challenged in court would have to show that wage disparities are based on factors other than sex — such as education, training or experience — and are a business necessity. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: NO

Andy Kim, D-3rd: YES

Self-Policing by Employers: By a vote of 183-244, the House on Thursday rejected a proposed amendment to HR 7 (above) that would have allowed employers accused of wage discrimination to avoid penalties if during the previous three years they had conducted a job and wage analysis and taken steps to remedy any disparities based on sex that the audit revealed. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Van Drew: NO

Kim: NO

Protecting Health Care Workers From Violence: Voting 254-166, the House on Friday passed a bill (HR 1195) to order new Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules protecting health care and social service employees from workplace violence and require employers in those sectors to implement plans to safeguard workers. OSHA would have a year to issue an interim standard and 42 months to complete the rulemaking process. A yes vote was to pass the bill.

Van Drew: YES

Kim: YES

SENATE

Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of State: By a vote of 56-42, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Wendy R. Sherman to the No. 2 position at the State Department. Sherman, 71, was the chief U.S. negotiator of the 2015 agreement that sought to restrict Iran's nuclear activities. Former President Donald Trump scrapped that agreement, but President Joe Biden has promised to try to renegotiate the multilateral pact. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Robert Menendez, D: YES

Cory Booker, D: YES

Polly Trottenberg, Deputy Transportation Secretary: Voting 82-15, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Polly E. Trottenberg, 57, to the second-ranking post at the Transportation Department. Trottenberg was New York City's transportation commissioner the past seven years and was a senior official at DOT during the Obama administration. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Menendez: YES

Booker: NOT VOTING

Gary Gensler, Chair of Securities and Exchange Commission: By a 53-45 vote, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Gary Gensler, 63, as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the body that regulates Wall Street and publicly traded companies. He chaired the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Obama administration. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Menendez: YES

Booker: YES

