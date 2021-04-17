How your lawmakers voted this week

Equal Pay for Women: Voting 217-210, the House on Thursday passed a bill (HR 7) to tighten federal law against gender-based wage discrimination and prevent employers from paying women less than men for equivalent work. Sponsors of the bill said full-time female workers receive 82 cents for every dollar paid to male counterparts. The legislation would prohibit wage discrimination based on gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, pregnancy or childbirth. Employers challenged in court would have to show that wage disparities are based on factors other than sex — such as education, training or experience — and are a business necessity. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.