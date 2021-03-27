 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How your lawmakers voted this week
0 comments
top story
How your lawmakers voted

How your lawmakers voted this week

{{featured_button_text}}
Pelosi taps DC National Guard head to lead House security

People ride scooters past an inner perimeter of security fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sunday, March 21, 2021, after portions of an outer perimeter of fencing were removed overnight to allow public access. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

SENATE

Extending Paycheck Protection: Voting 92-7, the Senate on Thursday gave final congressional approval to a bill (HR 1799) extending from March 31 to May 31 the deadline for small businesses to apply for COVID-19 rescue funds under the Paycheck Protection Program. Begun in March 2020, the PPP provides firms with fewer than 500 employees forgivable loans for meeting payroll and certain overhead costs, including rent or mortgage payments. A yes vote was to send the bill to President Joe Biden.

Robert Menendez, D: YES

Cory Booker, D: YES

Denying Aid to Convicted Rioters: Voting 48-52, the Senate on Thursday defeated an amendment that sought to deny aid under HR 1799 (above) to any person convicted in the preceding two years of a felony related to a riot at the Capitol or in U.S. cities. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Menendez: NO

Booker: NO

Martin Walsh, Secretary of Labor: Voting 68-29, the Senate on Monday confirmed Martin J. Walsh, 53, the mayor of Boston, as secretary of the Department of Labor, the first union member to head the department since 1977. Walsh had been president of Laborers Local 223 in Boston and head of the city's Building and Construction Trades Council. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Menendez: YES

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Booker: YES

Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General: Voting 57-43, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, 44, as U.S. surgeon general, a post he once held under former President Barack Obama. An adviser to President-elect Joe Biden on COVID-19 issues following the November election, Murthy has been a physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Menendez: YES

Booker: YES

Shalanda Young, Deputy Budget Director: Voting 63-37, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Shalanda D. Young, a former staff director of the House Appropriations Committee, as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget. She also is under consideration to be nominated OMB director. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Menendez: YES

Booker: YES

Rachel Levine, Assistant Health Secretary: Voting 52-48, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed Rachel L. Levine, 63, as assistant secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services. She becomes the first openly transgender person to be confirmed by the Senate. Levine has been a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at the Penn State College of Medicine and was physician general for Pennsylvania from 2015 to 2017. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Menendez: YES

Booker: YES

Source: Richard Thomas, Voterama in Congress

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News