How your lawmakers voted this week

SENATE

Extending Paycheck Protection: Voting 92-7, the Senate on Thursday gave final congressional approval to a bill (HR 1799) extending from March 31 to May 31 the deadline for small businesses to apply for COVID-19 rescue funds under the Paycheck Protection Program. Begun in March 2020, the PPP provides firms with fewer than 500 employees forgivable loans for meeting payroll and certain overhead costs, including rent or mortgage payments. A yes vote was to send the bill to President Joe Biden.

Robert Menendez, D: YES

Cory Booker, D: YES

Denying Aid to Convicted Rioters: Voting 48-52, the Senate on Thursday defeated an amendment that sought to deny aid under HR 1799 (above) to any person convicted in the preceding two years of a felony related to a riot at the Capitol or in U.S. cities. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Menendez: NO

Booker: NO