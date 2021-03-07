How your lawmakers voted this week

HOUSE
Expanding Voting Rights, Reforming Campaign Finance: Voting 220-210, the House on Wednesday passed a bill (HR 1) designed to broadly expand participation in U.S. elections and make limited changes in the way campaigns are financed. The bill would increase registration opportunities; require voting systems to be backed up with auditable paper ballots; begin partial public financing of House campaigns; require public disclosure of "dark money" political contributions; harden voting systems against cyberattacks; qualify felons who have served their time to vote in federal elections; and require states to use 15-member bipartisan commissions rather than partisan gerrymandering to redraw congressional districts. The bill would apply primarily to federal elections but also affect state and local balloting in major ways. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: NO
Andy Kim, D-3rd: YES
Removing Democracy Panel: Voting 207-218, the House on Tuesday refused to remove from HR 1 (above) a proposed commission for protecting U.S. democratic institutions against foreign interference. The amendment was sponsored by Republicans, who said ample defenses already are in place to fend off manipulation from abroad. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: NO
Preventing, Punishing Misconduct by Police: The House on Wednesday passed, 220-212, a bill (HR 1280) that would set federal rules and guidelines for policing practices at all levels of government. In addition to addressing misconduct by federal officers, the bill would use the high levels of police funding in federal programs to induce state and local reforms. The bill would prohibit chokeholds, no-knock drug warrants and racial and religious profiling; require officers to wear body cameras; end "qualified immunity" protection of abusive officers; expand Department of Justice oversight of troubled local departments; make lynching a federal crime; lower the criminal-intent standard of evidence in federal misconduct prosecutions; and establish of a public misconduct registry to keep disciplined officers from being rehired. A yes vote was to send the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to the Senate.
Van Drew: NO
Kim: YES
SENATE
Approving $1.9 Trillion in Virus Relief: Voting 50 for and 49 against, the Senate on March 6 approved a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package (HR 1319) that would expand unemployment benefits by $300 per week from March 14 through Sept. 6; deliver payments of $1,400 per person to individuals with incomes up to $75,000, single parents earning up to $112,500 and couples up to $150,000; increase the Child Tax Credit in a way designed to eventually cut child poverty nearly in half; deliver $350 billion to state, county, city, tribal and territorial governments; establish a $25 billion grant program for the restaurant industry; increase Affordable Care Act premium subsidies for a large number of the uninsured; fund the reopening of K-12 schools; provide $25 billion in rental aid to avert evictions and $10 billion to help landlords meet their expenses; and fund programs to vaccinate against Covid-19 and slow the spread of the virus. A yes vote was to send the bill to the House.
Robert Menendez, D: YES
Cory Booker, D: YES
Advancing Virus Relief: By a tally of 51-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote, the Senate on Thursday advanced a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package (HR 1219) toward a vote on final passage expected within days. A yes vote was to advance the American Rescue Plan.
Menendez, D: YES
Booker, D: YES
Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education: Voting 64-33, the Senate on Monday confirmed Miguel A. Cardona, 45, as secretary of education, the first Latino to hold that position. An educator in public schools for 20 years, he served most recently as Connecticut's commissioner of education. A bilingual son of Puerto Rican parents, he was raised in public housing in Connecticut. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Menendez: YES
Booker: YES
Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce: Voting 84-15, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Gina M. Raimondo, 49, the first woman governor of Rhode Island, as secretary of commerce. Formerly a venture capitalist, she has an undergraduate degree in economics from Harvard College and is a graduate of Yale Law School. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Menendez: YES
Booker: YES
Cecilia Rouse, Chief Economic Adviser: Voting 95-4, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Cecilia E. Rouse, 57, as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, a White House unit that shapes national economic policy. The dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, Rouse served as an economic adviser under former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Menendez: YES
Booker: YES
