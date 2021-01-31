 Skip to main content
How your lawmakers voted this week
How your lawmakers voted this week

Police tighten Congress security in era of rising threats

Members of the National Guard work outside the U.S Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

SENATE

Allowing Trump Impeachment Trial: Voting 55-45, the Senate on Tuesday set aside an objection by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., to the constitutionality of the upcoming impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Paul said the Constitution provides for impeachment of sitting officials, but not former officeholders. Democrats pointed to the precedent of Secretary of War William Belknap's impeachment and conviction in 1876 despite his last-minute resignation in an effort to avoid those penalties. They also noted constitutional language allowing impeached and convicted officials to be disqualified from holding future office. A yes vote was to table a point of order so the impeachment trial can begin.

Robert Menendez, D: YES

Cory Booker, D: YES

Confirming Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury: Voting 84-15, the Senate on Monday confirmed Janet L. Yellen, 74, as secretary of the Treasury, elevating her as the first woman to lead the department in its 232-year history. She served on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors between 1994-97 and 2010-18, and from 2014-18 she was the first woman to chair the Fed. A yes vote was to confirm Yellen.

Menendez: YES

Booker: YES

Confirming Antony Blinken, Secretary of State: By a vote of 78-22, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Antony Blinken, 58, as the nation's 71st secretary of state. Blinken has served in senior foreign policy positions for 27 years, including as national security adviser to then-Vice President Joe Biden and deputy secretary of state under former President Barack Obama. A yes vote was to confirm Blinken.

Menendez: YES

Booker: YES

Ending Filibuster Against Mayorkas: Voting 55 for and 42 against, the Senate on Thursday defeated a Republican filibuster against the nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of homeland security, clearing the way for a Feb. 1 confirmation vote. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., had blocked the nomination for eight days with arguments that Mayorkas is soft on securing the southern border. A yes vote was to advance the nomination.

Menendez: YES

Booker: YES

Source: Richard Thomas, Voterama in Congress

