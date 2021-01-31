How your lawmakers voted this week

Allowing Trump Impeachment Trial: Voting 55-45, the Senate on Tuesday set aside an objection by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., to the constitutionality of the upcoming impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Paul said the Constitution provides for impeachment of sitting officials, but not former officeholders. Democrats pointed to the precedent of Secretary of War William Belknap's impeachment and conviction in 1876 despite his last-minute resignation in an effort to avoid those penalties. They also noted constitutional language allowing impeached and convicted officials to be disqualified from holding future office. A yes vote was to table a point of order so the impeachment trial can begin.