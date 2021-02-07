How your lawmakers voted this week

HOUSE
Removing Marjorie Taylor Greene From Committees: Voting 230-198, the House on Thursday removed Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from the Budget and Education and Labor committees as punishment for her string of false, shocking and violent public comments and Facebook postings in recent years, including her endorsement of calls for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be shot and former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to be lynched. This vote to adopt H Res 72 left the first-term lawmaker from Georgia's 14th Congressional District with no committee assignments. A yes vote was to adopt the resolution.
Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: NO
Andy Kim, D-3rd: YES
Advancing Plan for Budget Reconciliation: Voting 218-212, the House on Wednesday adopted a fiscal 2021 budget resolution (H Con Res 11) that would allow President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package to pass the Senate on a simple majority vote in coming weeks under a fast-track legislative process known as budget reconciliation, which protects specified measures from filibusters. A yes vote was to adopt the budget resolution.
Van Drew: NO
Kim: YES
Expanding Federally Funded Apprenticeships: Voting 247-173, the House on Friday passed a bill (HR 447) that would authorize $3.5 billion over five years to expand federally funded apprenticeship programs. While the bill would prepare workers for jobs in traditional industries such as manufacturing, transportation and construction, it also would fund training for specialized fields such as early childhood education and green energy. In addition, the bill would promote work opportunities for people with diverse backgrounds and criminal records traditionally left out of apprenticeship programs. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
SENATE
Advancing $1.9 Billion in COVID-19 Relief: Voting 51-50, the Senate on Friday adopted a fiscal 2021 budget resolution (S Con Res 5) under which Biden's coronavirus-relief package could be passed by simple majority vote under an expedited, filibuster-proof legislative process known as budget reconciliation. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote. A yes vote was to advance the administration's pandemic-relief legislation.
Robert Menendez, D: YES
Cory Booker, D: YES
Confirming Alejandro Mayorkas for Homeland Security: Voting 56-43, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Alejandro N. Mayorkas, 61, as secretary of homeland security. The son of a holocaust survivor and native of Cuba, he is the first Latino and immigrant to hold the position. Mayorkas was deputy DHS secretary and director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under former President Barack Obama. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Menendez: YES
Booker: YES
Confirming Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary: Voting 86-13, the Senate on Tuesday approved the nomination of Pete Buttigieg, 39, as secretary of transportation, making him the first openly gay person to be confirmed to a Cabinet post in U.S. history. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020. A yes vote was to confirm Buttigieg.
Menendez: YES
Booker: YES
Source: Richard Thomas, Voterama in Congress
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.