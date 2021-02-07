How your lawmakers voted this week

Expanding Federally Funded Apprenticeships: Voting 247-173, the House on Friday passed a bill (HR 447) that would authorize $3.5 billion over five years to expand federally funded apprenticeship programs. While the bill would prepare workers for jobs in traditional industries such as manufacturing, transportation and construction, it also would fund training for specialized fields such as early childhood education and green energy. In addition, the bill would promote work opportunities for people with diverse backgrounds and criminal records traditionally left out of apprenticeship programs. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.