 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How your lawmakers voted this week
0 comments
top story
How your lawmakers voted

How your lawmakers voted this week

{{featured_button_text}}
Trump trial pending, McConnell calls it 'vote of conscience'

Members of the National Guard stand inside anti-scaling fencing that surrounds the Capitol complex, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alan Fram)

 Alan Fram

HOUSE

Removing Marjorie Taylor Greene From Committees: Voting 230-198, the House on Thursday removed Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from the Budget and Education and Labor committees as punishment for her string of false, shocking and violent public comments and Facebook postings in recent years, including her endorsement of calls for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be shot and former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to be lynched. This vote to adopt H Res 72 left the first-term lawmaker from Georgia's 14th Congressional District with no committee assignments. A yes vote was to adopt the resolution.

Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: NO

Andy Kim, D-3rd: YES

Advancing Plan for Budget Reconciliation: Voting 218-212, the House on Wednesday adopted a fiscal 2021 budget resolution (H Con Res 11) that would allow President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package to pass the Senate on a simple majority vote in coming weeks under a fast-track legislative process known as budget reconciliation, which protects specified measures from filibusters. A yes vote was to adopt the budget resolution.

Van Drew: NO

Kim: YES

Expanding Federally Funded Apprenticeships: Voting 247-173, the House on Friday passed a bill (HR 447) that would authorize $3.5 billion over five years to expand federally funded apprenticeship programs. While the bill would prepare workers for jobs in traditional industries such as manufacturing, transportation and construction, it also would fund training for specialized fields such as early childhood education and green energy. In addition, the bill would promote work opportunities for people with diverse backgrounds and criminal records traditionally left out of apprenticeship programs. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Van Drew: YES

Kim: YES

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

SENATE

Advancing $1.9 Billion in COVID-19 Relief: Voting 51-50, the Senate on Friday adopted a fiscal 2021 budget resolution (S Con Res 5) under which Biden's coronavirus-relief package could be passed by simple majority vote under an expedited, filibuster-proof legislative process known as budget reconciliation. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote. A yes vote was to advance the administration's pandemic-relief legislation.

Robert Menendez, D: YES

Cory Booker, D: YES

Confirming Alejandro Mayorkas for Homeland Security: Voting 56-43, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Alejandro N. Mayorkas, 61, as secretary of homeland security. The son of a holocaust survivor and native of Cuba, he is the first Latino and immigrant to hold the position. Mayorkas was deputy DHS secretary and director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under former President Barack Obama. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Menendez: YES

Booker: YES

Confirming Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary: Voting 86-13, the Senate on Tuesday approved the nomination of Pete Buttigieg, 39, as secretary of transportation, making him the first openly gay person to be confirmed to a Cabinet post in U.S. history. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020. A yes vote was to confirm Buttigieg.

Menendez: YES

Booker: YES

Source: Richard Thomas, Voterama in Congress

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News