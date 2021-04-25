How your lawmakers voted this week

Bans on Entering the United States: Voting 218-208, the House on Wednesday passed a bill that would restrict the president's ability to ban entry to the United States by classes of foreigners. The bill would prohibit discrimination based on religion in restricting entry, require consultation with Congress and make the president obtain a finding from the secretary of state that the foreigners would undermine the nation's security or public safety. A yes vote was to pass the bill.

Van Drew: NO

Kim: YES

Legal Help at Ports of Entry: By a vote of 217-207, the House on Wednesday passed a bill (HR 1573) to permit people detained at U.S. ports of entry for more than an hour of "secondary inspection" to communicate with an attorney, family member, immigration sponsor or others who may help support their application for admission. Currently, the right to consult an attorney is limited to those taken into custody or who are the focus of a criminal investigation. A yes vote was to pass the bill.

Van Drew: NO

Kim: YES

