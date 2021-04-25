How your lawmakers voted this week

HOUSE
Conferring D.C. Statehood: By a vote of 216-208, the House on Thursday passed a bill (HR 51) that would admit to the union a 51st state including most of the current District of Columbia. The new state named "Washington, Douglass Commonwealth" would give the more than 700,000 D.C. residents voting representation in Congress, adding two seats to the Senate and one to the House. A 2-square-mile portion of the current District containing the Capitol, White House, Supreme Court and other principal federal government buildings would not be part of the new state. A yes vote was to pass the bill.
Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: NO
Andy Kim, D-3rd: YES
Giving D.C. Back to Maryland: By a vote of 205-215, the House on Thursday rejected a motion to make the District of Columbia part of the state of Maryland, as an alternative to D.C. statehood under HR 51 (above). The current federal district was donated by Maryland. Opponents of D.C. statehood offer returning the district to Maryland as a way to provide capital residents with voting representation in Congress. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: NO
Bans on Entering the United States: Voting 218-208, the House on Wednesday passed a bill that would restrict the president's ability to ban entry to the United States by classes of foreigners. The bill would prohibit discrimination based on religion in restricting entry, require consultation with Congress and make the president obtain a finding from the secretary of state that the foreigners would undermine the nation's security or public safety. A yes vote was to pass the bill.
Van Drew: NO
Kim: YES
Legal Help at Ports of Entry: By a vote of 217-207, the House on Wednesday passed a bill (HR 1573) to permit people detained at U.S. ports of entry for more than an hour of "secondary inspection" to communicate with an attorney, family member, immigration sponsor or others who may help support their application for admission. Currently, the right to consult an attorney is limited to those taken into custody or who are the focus of a criminal investigation. A yes vote was to pass the bill.
Van Drew: NO
Kim: YES
Attempting Censure of Rep. Waters: Voting 216-210, the House on Tuesday blocked a Republican-sponsored measure (H Res 331) to censure Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., for her remarks in Minnesota on April 17 urging protesters to "stay on the streets" and be "more confrontational" if jurors acquitted former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin of charges in the death of George Floyd. Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter. A yes vote was to block the resolution.
Van Drew: NO
Kim: YES
SENATE
Combatting Hate Crimes Against Asian-Americans: By a vote of 94-1, the Senate on Thursday passed a bill (S 937) that would require the Justice Department, states and localities to step up efforts to track and prevent hate crimes. While it would apply to all hate crimes, whether based on race, religion, heritage or gender, the legislation was prompted by a recent outbreak of attacks and harassment against Americans of Asian and Pacific Islander heritage during the COVID-19 pandemic. A yes vote was to pass the bill.
Robert Menendez, D: YES
Cory Booker, D: YES
Vanita Gupta, Associate Attorney General: Voting 51-49, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed Vanita Gupta to be associate attorney general, making her the first woman of color to hold what is the third-ranking position at the Department of Justice. Gupta, 46, an experienced civil rights attorney, headed the department's civil rights division during the Obama administration. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Menendez: YES
Booker: YES
Lisa Monaco, Deputy Attorney General: Voting 98-2, the Senate on April 20 confirmed Lisa Monaco to be deputy attorney general, the second-ranking position at the Department of Justice. Monaco, 53, was a top homeland security and counterterrorism aide to former President Barack Obama. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Menendez: YES
Booker: YES
Source: Richard Thomas, Voterama in Congress
