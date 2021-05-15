How your lawmakers voted this week

SENATE

Nullifying Trump Administration Banking Rule: Voting 52-47, the Senate on Tuesday nullified a six-month-old Trump administration rule that has made it easier for state-regulated predatory lenders to use short-term alliances with national banks and federal savings associations to avoid state banking regulations including usury rules capping interest rates. The federal institutions involved in such arrangements are not answerable to state regulations. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency published the rule Oct. 30. A yes vote was to nullify the rule.

Robert Menendez, D: YES

Cory Booker, D: YES

Andrea Palm, Deputy Health Secretary: Voting 61-37, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Andrea J. Palm, 47, as deputy secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. Palm was a senior HHS staff member and White House aide and during the Obama administration, and she worked under Hillary Clinton when she represented New York in the Senate. Palm worked most recently as secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Menendez: YES

Booker: YES