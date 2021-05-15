 Skip to main content
How your lawmakers voted this week
How your lawmakers voted this week

In devotion to Trump, House GOP taps Stefanik for a top post

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on Friday just after she was elected chair of the House Republican Conference, replacing Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who was ousted from the GOP leadership for criticizing former President Donald Trump. She is joined by, from left, Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite / associated press

HOUSE

Crackdown on Debt Collectors: Voting 215-207, the House on Thursday passed a bill (HR 2547) that would prohibit abusive practices by private firms that collect debt from consumers, student-loan borrowers and others seriously in arrears. In part, the bill would require a two-year grace period before efforts to collect medical debt can begin and allow co-signers as well as borrowers of private student loans to discharge debt on the basis of total and permanent disability. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: NO

Andy Kim, D-3rd: YES

Workplace Accommodations for Pregnancy: Voting 315-101, the House on Friday passed a bill (HR 1065) that would require private-sector firms and government agencies with at least 15 employees to provide reasonable workplace accommodations for workers and job applicants who are pregnant or have recently given birth. The bill would not require employers to make accommodations that impose undue hardship on their operations. GOP critics said it gave insufficient protection to religious organizations. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Van Drew: YES

Kim: YES

SENATE

Nullifying Trump Administration Banking Rule: Voting 52-47, the Senate on Tuesday nullified a six-month-old Trump administration rule that has made it easier for state-regulated predatory lenders to use short-term alliances with national banks and federal savings associations to avoid state banking regulations including usury rules capping interest rates. The federal institutions involved in such arrangements are not answerable to state regulations. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency published the rule Oct. 30. A yes vote was to nullify the rule.

Robert Menendez, D: YES

Cory Booker, D: YES

Andrea Palm, Deputy Health Secretary: Voting 61-37, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Andrea J. Palm, 47, as deputy secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. Palm was a senior HHS staff member and White House aide and during the Obama administration, and she worked under Hillary Clinton when she represented New York in the Senate. Palm worked most recently as secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Menendez: YES

Booker: YES

Cindy Marten, Deputy Education Secretary: Voting 54-44, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Cindy M. Marten as deputy secretary of the Department of Education. She was superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District between 2013-21. A former classroom teacher and school principal, Marten is a literacy specialist who served as president of the San Diego Council of Literacy Professionals. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Menendez: YES

Booker: YES

Source: Thomas Voting Reports Inc.

