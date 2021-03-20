How your lawmakers voted this week

Removing ERA Deadline: Voting 222-204, the House on Wednesday adopted a resolution (HJ Res 17) that would remove June 30, 1982, as the deadline for states to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. When Congress sent the ERA to the states in 1972, it set a 1979 deadline that it later moved to 1982. As many as 38 states have voted for ratification. But five rescinded their approval, and Virginia's ratification last year is undercut by a Department of Justice ruling that the 1982 deadline must be obeyed. The ERA states: "Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex." A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.