How your lawmakers voted this week

Removing ERA Deadline: Voting 222-204, the House on Wednesday adopted a resolution (HJ Res 17) that would remove June 30, 1982, as the deadline for states to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. When Congress sent the ERA to the states in 1972, it set a 1979 deadline that it later moved to 1982. As many as 38 states have voted for ratification. But five rescinded their approval, and Virginia's ratification last year is undercut by a Department of Justice ruling that the 1982 deadline must be obeyed. The ERA states: "Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex." A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: NO
Andy Kim, D-3rd: YES
Renewing Violence Against Women Act: Voting 244-172 against, the House on Wednesday approved a five-year extension of the 1994 Violence Against Women Act, which uses federal grants and laws to reduce crimes directed primarily at women. In part, the bill (HR 1620) would prohibit people convicted of domestic abuse, misdemeanor stalking or dating violence from possessing firearms; ensure that those losing work because of domestic violence qualify for unemployment benefits; require shelters to admit transgender individuals in their acquired sex; and strengthen tribal jurisdiction over outsiders charged with committing crimes on reservations. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
Protecting Dreamers, Other Immigrants: Voting 228-197, the House on Thursday passed a bill (HR 6) that would grant permanent legal status and a path to citizenship to as many as 2.1 million "dreamers" who were brought illegally to the United States as children and face potential deportation. The bill would grant relief to dreamers who were younger than 18 when they entered the United States and meet other qualifications. In addition, the bill would provide the same deportation protection and citizenship path to hundreds of thousands of aliens now in the United States under a humanitarian program known as Temporary Protected Status. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Van Drew: NO
Kim: YES
Prohibiting Alien Gang Members: Voting 203-216, the House on Thursday defeated a Republican motion that sought to prevent members of criminal gangs from using a law designed to protect dreamers (HR 6, above) as a subterfuge for acquiring legal status. Democrats said the bill already has safeguards to prohibit undocumented aliens who are a threat to national security, including gang members, from obtaining green cards and a path to citizenship. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: NO
Overhauling Farm-Worker Visas: Voting 247-174, the House on Thursday passed a bill (HR 1603) that would overhaul the H-2A visa program, which admits undocumented migrants for temporary U.S. agricultural jobs the domestic workforce is unable or unwilling to fill. Over time, the bill would enable hundreds of thousands of these workers to apply for legal residency for themselves, spouses and minor children. In addition to meeting labor shortages, the bill would establish a mandatory federal E-Verify system by which agricultural employers could determine workers' immigration status. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
Approving Medals for Capitol Police: The House on Wednesday voted 413-12 to award three Congressional Gold Medals in honor of U.S. Capitol and District of Columbia police who defended the Capitol against an armed insurrection Jan. 6. Those voting against the bill (HR 1085) were Republicans Andy Biggs of Arizona; Matt Gaetz and Greg Steube of Florida; Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andrew Clyde of Georgia; Thomas Massie of Kentucky; Andy Harris of Maryland; John Rose of Tennessee; Bob Good of Virginia; and Louie Gohmert, Michael Cloud and Lance Gooden of Texas. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
SENATE
Confirming Deb Haaland as Interior Secretary: The Senate on Monday confirmed, 51-40, Deb Haaland, D-N.M., as secretary of the Department of the Interior. Haaland, 60, is the first native American appointed to a Cabinet position, and in 2018, she and Sharice Davids, D-Kan., became the first Native American women elected to Congress. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee, a member of the Laguna Pueblo Nation.
Robert Menendez, D: YES
Cory Booker, D: YES
Confirming Xavier Becerra as Health Secretary: Voting 50-49, the Senate on Thursday confirmed Xavier Becerra, the attorney general of California, as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, the first Latino in that position. Becerra, 62, was a Democratic congressman from California from 1993-2018. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Menendez: YES
Booker: YES
Confirming Isabel Guzman as Small Business Administrator: Voting 81-17, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Isabel C. Guzman, 49, as administrator of the Small Business Administration. She was a top official at the SBA during the Obama administration and worked most recently as director of the Office of the Small Business Advocate in California. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
