How your lawmakers voted last week

HOUSE

Secretary of Defense waiver: Voting 326-78, the House on Thursday approved a waiver (HR 335) allowing retired Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III to serve as secretary of defense even though he has been out of uniform for less than the seven-year hiatus required by law in keeping with the American principle dating to 1783 of civilian control of the military. Austin retired in April 2016. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.

Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: YES

Andy Kim, D-3rd: YES

SENATE

Secretary of Defense waiver: Voting 69-27, the Senate on Thursday joined the House in granting a waiver (HR 335) allowing Austin to serve as secretary of defense even though seven years had not elapsed since his retirement in April 2016 as the law requires. A yes vote was to send the bill to President Joe Biden.

Robert Menendez, D: YES

Cory Booker, D: NO