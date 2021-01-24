How your lawmakers voted last week

HOUSE
Secretary of Defense waiver: Voting 326-78, the House on Thursday approved a waiver (HR 335) allowing retired Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III to serve as secretary of defense even though he has been out of uniform for less than the seven-year hiatus required by law in keeping with the American principle dating to 1783 of civilian control of the military. Austin retired in April 2016. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: YES
Andy Kim, D-3rd: YES
SENATE
Secretary of Defense waiver: Voting 69-27, the Senate on Thursday joined the House in granting a waiver (HR 335) allowing Austin to serve as secretary of defense even though seven years had not elapsed since his retirement in April 2016 as the law requires. A yes vote was to send the bill to President Joe Biden.
Robert Menendez, D: YES
Cory Booker, D: NO
Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence: Voting 84-10, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed Avril D. Haines, 51, as director of national intelligence, elevating her as the first woman to lead the U.S. intelligence community comprised of 16 civilian and military spy agencies. She was deputy CIA director from 2013-15, the first woman in that post. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Menendez: YES
Booker: YES
Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense: Voting 92-3, the Senate on Friday confirmed retired Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III as secretary of defense. He is the first African-American to hold the position. Austin, 67, was commander of the United States Central Command when he retired nearly five years ago. He was the last commanding general in Iraq from 2010-11 and directed the drawdown of U.S. troops there. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Menendez: YES
Booker: YES
Source: Richard Thomas, Voterama in Congress
