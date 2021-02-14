How your lawmakers voted last week

SENATE
Acquitting Donald Trump: Voting 57-43, the Senate on Saturday failed reach a two-thirds majority needed to convict former President Donald Trump on an article of impeachment charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in prompting a deadly assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6 by a mob of his supporters. All members of the Democratic caucus and seven Republicans voted to convict Trump. A yes vote was to convict Trump.
Bob Menendez, D: YES
Cory Booker, D: YES
Allowing Witness Testimony: The Senate on Saturday voted 55-45 to allow witness testimony in the Trump impeachment trial. This followed disclosures about a telephone conversation Trump had with Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the House minority leader, as the Capitol attack raged. Trump reportedly belittled McCarthy's request that he call off the rioters, according to notes taken by Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., when she discussed the call with McCarthy. House managers originally said they wanted to depose Herrera Beutler to shed light on Trump's frame of mind during the riot, but then asked only that her account be admitted as written evidence, which then occurred. A yes vote was to allow witness testimony.
Menendez, D: YES
Booker, D: YES
Agreeing to Rules for Impeachment Trial: Voting 89-11, the Senate on Tuesday approved rules (S Res 47) agreed to by both parties to govern the second impeachment trial of Trump starting that day. In part, the framework allowed four hours' debate on a Republican challenge (below) to the constitutionality of the trial. A yes vote was to establish trial rules.
Menendez, D: YES
Booker, D: YES
Rejecting Constitutional Objection: Voting 56-44, the Senate on Tuesday agreed to a motion that the second impeachment trial of Trump is constitutional. This dispensed with a Republican argument that Trump, who was impeached by the House while still in office, could not be tried by the Senate because he was a private citizen. Democrats said that under that logic, presidents could commit high crimes and misdemeanors in their last days in office and escape accountability. They noted that the presidential oath of office, which is written into the Constitution, forbids the commission of impeachable offenses on all days of a presidential term. A yes vote was to establish the trial as constitutional.
Menendez: YES
Booker: YES
Confirming Denis McDonough as Veterans Secretary: Voting 87-7, the Senate on Monday confirmed Denis R. McDonough, 51, as secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, making him the second nonveteran to fill the post. He had been former President Barack Obama's chief of staff and deputy national security adviser. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Menendez: YES
Booker: YES
Source: Richard Thomas, Voterama in Congress
