How your lawmakers voted last week

Rejecting Constitutional Objection: Voting 56-44, the Senate on Tuesday agreed to a motion that the second impeachment trial of Trump is constitutional. This dispensed with a Republican argument that Trump, who was impeached by the House while still in office, could not be tried by the Senate because he was a private citizen. Democrats said that under that logic, presidents could commit high crimes and misdemeanors in their last days in office and escape accountability. They noted that the presidential oath of office, which is written into the Constitution, forbids the commission of impeachable offenses on all days of a presidential term. A yes vote was to establish the trial as constitutional.