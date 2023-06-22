ATLANTIC CITY — The city has collected more than $8.6 million in the first year of a new room tax designated to fund public safety initiatives, but has not yet said how it is being used.

That has frustrated Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait.

"Given the pressing need for clean and safe initiatives in Atlantic City, we are particularly interested in learning how the allocated funds will address these critical concerns," Chait wrote in a June 9 letter to city Business Administrator Anthony Swan. "We would like to know the comprehensive plan in place to utilize these resources effectively."

Chait said Thursday he has gotten no response from Swan, or from any state or other city officials.

City spokesperson Andrew Kramer said Thursday the city cannot share usage plans without state approval.

"So to clarify, we have our list of how we’d like the money to be used," Kramer wrote. "We are still in the process of modifying that list as we continue getting estimates. This has not yet been sent to the State, once it is, we can revisit sharing the specifics."

The money is not included in the budget, Kramer said, because it goes into a trust fund.

No one from the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the city's operations under a 2016 takeover law, could be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

In the June 9 letter, also copied to city and state officials, Chait asked for information on how decisions are being made on spending the funds, and how they have been spent so far.

"(City officials) have said consistently they need more resources," Chait said Thursday. "What are we doing with these resources?"

The chamber did not support the creation of the hotel surcharge, but now that is has been collected for a year it's important to be transparent about where the money has gone, Chait said.

"We have been asking for almost eight weeks now, but for whatever reason we haven't been able to get a response," he said.

Chait first asked how the funds were being used about eight weeks ago at the bi-weekly Clean and Safe Atlantic City meetings organized by City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz in City Hall.

Shabazz told him the information would be provided at the next meeting, and that he did not have to submit an Open Public Records Act request to get it.

But there was no one at the next meeting who could answer.

Shabazz could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

The state Legislature passed A6257/S4311 in January 2022. It directed that, starting March 1, 2022, a $2 per night fee be charged on all Atlantic City hotel rooms, and the proceeds were to be used to fund public safety efforts through the city police and fire departments.

According to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, in the first quarter of this year almost $1.8 million was collected under the surcharge.

An additional $6.8 million was collected in 2022, according to the DGE, for a total hotel room surcharge of $8.64 million collected as of March 31, 2023.

Chait also asked if there are established criteria, guidelines or hearings that guide the distribution of these funds.

"It is crucial that the decision-making process is transparent and reflective of the needs and aspirations of the Atlantic City community," Chait wrote.

Chait is expected to bring up the questions at Friday's Clean and Safe meeting at 8:30 a.m. in City Council Chambers.