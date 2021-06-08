Housing, shopping, train stop part of Galloway Route 30 project discussion

Givens said she believes the area is in need of redevelopment, and the proposed project is consistent with the township's master plan.

Since the meeting was only to determine whether the proposal fits the master plan, neighbors who live within 200 feet of the project were not notified of Thursday's meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Planning Board member Don Purdy said residents should know what is being planned in their backyard. Member Anthony Coppola, who also is on the Township Committee, said residents will be notified during the project's site plan process.

The Pomona Commons plans include 100 parking spaces for the possibility of a train station nearby, Andrew Kennedy, managing partner of ARK Innovations, said after the meeting.

Planning Board Chair Ken Sooy asked whether NJ Transit is committed to the station. There have been some recent discussions, Givens said.

Stockton University, NJ Transit and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey all have an interest in seeing a rail station in the Pomona section of the township, Coppola said.

Even though the idea of a train station stop in the township has been talked about as long ago as 1969 and again in 1987, nothing has come as far along as the current talks, Coppola said.

Dollar General proposed in Galloway Township GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township Planning Board will hold a virtual public hearing at 7 p.m.…