Hearing Feb. 3 on seating Witherspoon as Atlantic County commissioner

The Atlantic County Commissioners’ longtime counsel Roger Steedle resigned this week, forcing a delay in the court hearing on whether to seat Democrat Thelma Witherspoon as interim District 3 commissioner until a special election is held April 20.
Democrats had expected Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk to rule on their request that he order the board to seat Witherspoon before the commissioners’ next meeting Feb. 2, but now the hearing will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 3.
“I’m not blaming the judge. He had wanted to make the decision before Feb. 2,” said Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman. “It’s ridiculous, the county is using stall tactics. ... All of a sudden (Steedle) is retiring?”
Suleiman said the judge felt he had to give new board counsel Richard Andrien time to get up to speed on the case.
In a Jan. 18 resignation letter, Steedle said he has served for 12 years as legislative counsel but does not maintain a litigation practice so cannot represent the board in the Witherspoon litigation.
“I cannot meet the Board’s requirement. Therefore, you have advised me the Board will engage new counsel as both Legislative Counsel and litigation counsel,” he wrote.
Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, defeated Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, 15,034 to 14,748 in the November election. But Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan sent the wrong ballots to 338 people in the district, wrongfully preventing them from voting in the race. Since Witherspoon’s margin of 286 was smaller than the number of disenfranchised voters, the judge decertified her win and ordered the new election.
The Democrats, represented by attorney Colin Bell, have argued a Supreme Court precedent establishes the winner of an election as the incumbent, even if the certification of that candidate’s win is later reversed by a judge and a special election is called.
That gives the winner’s party the right to appoint the person of its choice to fill the seat until the special election. The Democrats have appointed Witherspoon as interim commissioner.
Parker this week sent Witherspoon a letter asking her to drop her lawsuit trying to force her appointment, which he argued is adding costs to Atlantic County taxpayers.
“Our voters have it hard enough trying to keep their jobs during the pandemic and make ends meet. They don’t need to be paying attorney fees to get you seated for a few months,” Parker wrote. “I think we can both agree that sends the wrong message to the voters. Unfortunately, they’re already paying more than they should have to with the expensive special election because of Ed McGettigan’s horrendous mistake.”
Steedle had recommended to the board that Witherspoon not be seated. On Jan. 17, before resigning, Steedle said he feels the board must comply with the current court order from Marczyk, which does not order anyone be appointed to the seat.
