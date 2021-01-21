Hearing Feb. 3 on seating Witherspoon as Atlantic County commissioner

The Democrats, represented by attorney Colin Bell, have argued a Supreme Court precedent establishes the winner of an election as the incumbent, even if the certification of that candidate’s win is later reversed by a judge and a special election is called.

That gives the winner’s party the right to appoint the person of its choice to fill the seat until the special election. The Democrats have appointed Witherspoon as interim commissioner.

Parker this week sent Witherspoon a letter asking her to drop her lawsuit trying to force her appointment, which he argued is adding costs to Atlantic County taxpayers.

+2 Atlantic County commissioners OK $13.5 million bond for ACIT expansion The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to back a $13.5 million…

“Our voters have it hard enough trying to keep their jobs during the pandemic and make ends meet. They don’t need to be paying attorney fees to get you seated for a few months,” Parker wrote. “I think we can both agree that sends the wrong message to the voters. Unfortunately, they’re already paying more than they should have to with the expensive special election because of Ed McGettigan’s horrendous mistake.”

Steedle had recommended to the board that Witherspoon not be seated. On Jan. 17, before resigning, Steedle said he feels the board must comply with the current court order from Marczyk, which does not order anyone be appointed to the seat.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.