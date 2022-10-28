Hankerson challenges Hayes and Bulakowski in Cape May County

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — With two seats up for election on the Cape May County Board of Commissioners, a veteran incumbent will be joined by a newcomer on the GOP side, while a single Democrat will appear on the ballot.

Julia L. Hankerson, 67, of Woodbine, who has previously run unsuccessfully for state Assembly, said she was asked by the Democrats to run for county office this year.

For the Republicans, E. Marie Hayes, 67, of Ocean City, is seeking another term. She is running with Andrew J. Bulakowski, 63, of Lower Township, a first-time candidate.

Hayes was first appointed to the county board in 2013, and successfully ran for reelection in that year and in 2016 and 2019.

She grew up in Northfield and spent her career with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, starting as a detective and retiring in 2009 as captain of the detectives. For most of her career, she was assigned to child abuse and sexual assault investigations.

She said her work in law enforcement helped her in county government. Building a criminal case requires getting a variety of people to work together, she said, a skill she sees as helping do the same for Cape May County.

She and her husband, Lloyd, have been married for 40 years and have grown children and six grandchildren.

Bulakowski said he is originally from Burlington County. He said he has long wanted to live in Cape May County, which he has visited throughout his life, and finally moved to the county in 2000.

He’s a senior council representative for the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, representing South Jersey.

Bulakowski graduated from Maple Shade High School and has taken college-level courses at Rutgers University and the former Gloucester County College. He has served on the county planning board and on other volunteer boards.

He lives with his girlfriend in Lower Township. He said he has worked on several Republican campaigns, and cited Sheriff Robert Nolan as an inspiration and guide to getting involved in politics.

In a recent interview, Bulakowski cited the county’s County Commons effort in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township as a success story, taking a former retail plaza that was becoming an eyesore and consolidating multiple county services at the site.

He also praised efforts to create jobs and economic opportunities at the Cape May County Airport in Lower Township. He said improvements could be made in the county and nothing is perfect, but he praised the county government as effective and responsive.

“We have to support our police and first responders. We have to make sure that county services are available for the people when they need it. We have to keep their roads safe and passable,” Bulakowski said.

Hankerson said there are issues that need action in the county, calling for more efforts to address homelessness and saying if any problem is not addressed it gets worse.

She also called for the county to work to bring back maternity services. Cape Regional Medical Center stopped offering those services this year, citing the difficulty in recruiting doctors.

She said she has a master’s degree and a doctorate in theology. She, too, spoke of supporting law enforcement.

“We absolutely support the police. I love them,” she said. “And I also love the idea that they’re beginning to incorporate mental health clinicians to help the police.”

Officers should be able to rely on mental health professionals in an emergency, she said, because they could not gain as much knowledge in a few classes as she received working for years on her degree.

Hankerson is a licensed clinical social worker who had her own business in Woodbine. She continues to see a few clients, she said. She described her parents as pillars in the community.

“I’m single. I’ve been married, but I’m single,” Hankerson said.

There has not been a Democrat elected to county office in decades, but she sounded optimistic, saying her party is gaining energy.

“A lot of people are involved, and we’re getting new people. I’m excited about the party,” she said. “The county needs two parties. You can’t just have one group of people making all of the decisions. We need to have another voice.”

Also up for a vote this year is the position of county surrogate, for which Republican incumbent Dean Marcolongo is running unopposed.

Another name on the ballot for County Commission is William Laffey IV, of Wildwood, who is running as an independent. Attempts to contact him by phone, email and through social media were unsuccessful, and he does not appear to have a campaign website. On a campaign finance form filed with the state, he listed his candidate committee name as “Bucks Stops Here” but did not list a campaign chairperson or treasurer.

Campaign finance reports filed with New Jersey’s Election Law Enforcement Commission showed the Republican candidates with more than $52,000 on hand as of Oct. 18. The campaign raised more than $84,000 toward this year’s election, the report shows.

In addition to contributions from a number of local residents, the finance report showed significant money from labor organizations, including a total of $20,400 from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, $16,400 from Greater NJ Carpenters and $8,200 from IBEW Local 351’s state political action committee fund.

This was the first of three required finance reports.

Hankerson said she had done well fundraising, but her total fell short of the GOP’s war chest. An Oct. 11 report showed her campaign brought in just over $15,000, of which $12,472 had been spent. Of that, $10,500 came from the county Democratic organization.

No matter what happens in this election, the county government is in for a major change, with Gerald Thornton, the longtime director of the county governing body, deciding not to seek another term.

Hayes praised Thornton’s deep knowledge of county government. She was his running mate in several elections.

“Gerry Thornton was always able to bring a historical aspect to everything we discussed because he had been in county government so long,” she said. That included knowing what solutions to issues had already been tried, and what did or did not work. “Gerry always knew about those things.”

She said Commissioner Leonard Desiderio has extensive experience.

“I think Lenny’s going to fill that void,” she said.