Hammonton successfully appeals firefighters' sexual harassment lawsuit

HAMMONTON — The Superior Court of New Jersey's Appellate Division reversed a trial court earlier this month and ruled in favor of the municipal government in a case involving the town's handling of sexual harassment allegations against firefighters.

The Appellate Division ruled the firefighters' complaint should be dismissed. The town also does not have to pay the $80,000 judgment, including the awarding of attorneys' fees and costs, the Appellate Division said.

"Having carefully reviewed the trial record, we agree with the Town that it was entitled to judgment in its favor on plaintiffs' class-of-one equal protection claims," said the Appellate Division in its ruling.

In the fall of 2018, the town was ordered to pay $80,000 in compensatory damages to four members of the Hammonton Independent Volunteer Fire Company for violating the members' equal protection rights under the state Constitution, according to information released by the fire company.

Joseph Caruso, 50, president of the Hammonton Independent Volunteer Fire Company No. 2, was among four firefighters, who sued the town, along with: William Tomasello, 50; John H. Warren Jr., 70; and John Michael Warren, 37. All of the firefighters lived in the town at the time, Caruso said previously.