Hamilton Township appoints new administrator

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — By a vote of 4-1, the Township Committee on Monday appointed Joseph Kostecki II to serve as the new township administrator.
The appointment is effective March 7. Kostecki’s annual salary will be $145,000.
Committeeman Carl Pitale was the lone dissenter.
Kostecki has served as borough administrator/municipal clerk for South Toms River in Ocean County since 2013. He has more than 10 years of New Jersey municipal government experience.
“The township is extremely pleased to be able to bring on an individual with his experience as our township administrator,” Mayor Charles Cain said. “His areas of expertise are in financial management, purchasing, collective bargaining, personnel and redevelopment.”
“Joe’s wide range of experience will be very beneficial to our residents,” Deputy Mayor Richard Cheek said. “Working in a smaller community exposed him to all facets of local government.”
Several people were injured Tuesday morning when a NJ Transit bus veered off the Atlantic Ci…
Kostecki, of Stafford Township, has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Rutgers University and a master’s degree in public administration from Penn State. He serves on the Executive Committee of the New Jersey Municipal Management Association.
He also serves on the New Jersey State League of Municipalities Legislative Committee, which provides access to all state legislators. For the past eight years, he has served on Sustainable Jersey’s Public Information and Engagement Task Force, a role embraced by township Committeewoman Judy Link.
“His involvement with Sustainable Jersey will be valuable for the growth of Hamilton Township’s Green Team,” she said.
Pitale cited a recent story online about Kostecki as his reason for voting against the appointment, about a meeting in which Kostecki got into a verbal argument with a representative from the South Toms River PBA over contract negotiations.
According to Kostecki, the issue has been resolved.
“Both sides have amicably decided to move forward with negotiations,” he said. “We are hopeful to finalize the negotiations in the near future.”
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A middle school science teacher says he has been suspended pending an in…
Former Egg Harbor Township Administrator Peter Miller has served as interim administrator since June 7. The governing body appointed Joseph Galdo to the position Oct. 18, but he subsequently decided not to take the job.
Also at the meeting, Robert Williams was appointed to serve as deputy chief financial officer at a salary of $90,000.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.