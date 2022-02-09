Hamilton Township appoints new administrator

He also serves on the New Jersey State League of Municipalities Legislative Committee, which provides access to all state legislators. For the past eight years, he has served on Sustainable Jersey’s Public Information and Engagement Task Force, a role embraced by township Committeewoman Judy Link.

“His involvement with Sustainable Jersey will be valuable for the growth of Hamilton Township’s Green Team,” she said.

Pitale cited a recent story online about Kostecki as his reason for voting against the appointment, about a meeting in which Kostecki got into a verbal argument with a representative from the South Toms River PBA over contract negotiations.

According to Kostecki, the issue has been resolved.

“Both sides have amicably decided to move forward with negotiations,” he said. “We are hopeful to finalize the negotiations in the near future.”

Former Egg Harbor Township Administrator Peter Miller has served as interim administrator since June 7. The governing body appointed Joseph Galdo to the position Oct. 18, but he subsequently decided not to take the job.