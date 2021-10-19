Hamilton Township appoints Galdo as new administrator

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee appointed Joseph L. Galdo Jr. township administrator Monday night.

The role will not be new to him. Since June 2013, Galdo has been working as the township manager and director of finance for Lower Southampton Township, Pennsylvania.

He will begin Nov. 15 at an annual salary of $146,000.

Following the resignation of Township Administrator Arch Liston earlier this year, former longtime Egg Harbor Township Administrator Peter Miller was chosen June 7 to serve as interim administrator. Miller is scheduled to leave his interim position Nov. 11, but will be available on an as-needed basis to help with the transition.

Galdo also has worked for the city governments of Philadelphia and Camden. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Galdo resigned from his role as Camden's finance director in 2010 amid a city financial crisis.

Mayor Charles Cain praised the decision to appoint Galdo.

“The township is extremely pleased to be able to bring on an individual with Mr. Galdo’s experience as our township administrator,” Cain said.