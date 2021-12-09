 Skip to main content
Grab-and-go meals offered to Atlantic City residents next week
Grab-and-go meals offered to Atlantic City residents next week

ATLANTIC CITY — City residents can get grab-and-go meals through a meal distribution event next Tuesday, Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced Thursday.

The event is being held by the city in a partnership with Steel Pier and PC Events Services. Residents can grab a meal at the All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Ave., between noon and 6 p.m., or until supplies last, Small's office said.

The event will be grab-and-go only, therefore no indoor dining will be permitted.

Ribs, chicken, steamed vegetables and macaroni and cheese will be on the menu, Small's office said.

The Atlantic City Department of Senior Services, Atlantic City Fire Department and Atlantic City Police Department will deliver boxed meals for Atlantic City seniors with property managers at the city’s various senior buildings, Small's office added.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

