Governor to issue executive order raising poll workers' pay

Pay for poll workers will increase temporarily this election, under an executive order Gov. Phil Murphy will sign Wednesday, according to elections officials briefed early Tuesday.

The pay for Election Day on Nov. 2 will increase from $200 to $300 for a full day, which runs from 5:30 a.m. until after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Some counties are having a great deal of difficulty finding enough poll workers to cover both Election Day and the days of early voting from Oct. 23 through 31 in multiple sites in each county.

Poll workers at early voting sites will see their pay increase from about $14 per hour to $21.44 per hour. Lead poll workers will now receive $30 per hour.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The executive order is also expected to allow more flexibility in hiring poll workers from out of the county in which they work.

Atlantic County elections officials have been advocating for increased pay for poll workers for years.

"I am very appreciative of the governor’s executive order — but it is not permanent," said Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson. "We need the Assembly to take up the bill passed by the Senate and make these increases permanent and in our statutes."