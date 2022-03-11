Gov. Murphy to visit recovery center in Egg Harbor Township to make announcement on opioid epidemic

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Governor Phil Murphy and Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin are visiting Behavioral Crossroads Recovery in the township to roundtable Discussion on the ongoing opioid epidemic.
During the roundtable Murphy is expected to make an announcement on the what the administration is doing to combat the epidemic.
The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and can be watched here.
Follow Staff Writer Eric Conklin on twitter for complete coverage of the event.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.