GOP looks set to sweep Upper Township race

“It’s very clear. It’s not a close race,” Hayes said. She was appointed to fill an unexpired term, which means she will step down as Pancoast is sworn in for the remaining year of that term before the January reorganization meeting.

Hayes and Newman will then be sworn in at the regular reorganization meeting in January.

In Middle Township, Donohue said his numbers show Republican incumbent Theron “Ike” Gandy has handily won a second term over Democrat Quanette Vasser-McNeal. Donohue’s brother Tim is mayor of Middle, and that township government appears set to remain entirely Republican.

Results were uncertain for races in several other communities, but Donohue said it looked like Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera would keep his seat even as the final votes were being counted.

Neither Cabrera nor Gandy could immediately be reached for comment.

One candidate who was not sweating it Tuesday was Leonard Desiderio, running unopposed to remain on the Cape May County Board of Commissioners.

Most years, there are two seats on the five-member board up for a vote, but Desiderio’s seat comes up alone. He has run without opposition several times in his eight county elections.