GOP looks set to sweep Upper Township race
As election tallies came in Tuesday night, results in several Cape May County municipal races remained uncertain as of press time, with indications leaning toward the Republican slate taking all three seats in Upper Township and maintaining a lock in Middle Township.

“We are having a fantastic night,” said Kim Hayes, one of three Republicans on the ballot for Upper Township Committee this year, and the only incumbent in a race. “We are very grateful to the voters of Upper Township.”

She joined Jay Newman, the Marmora fire chief, and Mark Pancoast, an Ocean City police officer, to form the Republican ticket. The Democratic ticket and the three independent candidates on the ballot were not ready to concede as of about 9 p.m., but neither slate sounded very optimistic as the results came in.

“It does not look good,” said Anthorny Inserra, a former committee member who joined Andrew Shawl, a member of the township Zoning Board, and local businessman Jack Griffin as the independent team. Democrat Lenora Boninfante Kodytek was not ready to concede when contacted soon after the polls closed Tuesday.

She joined Christina “Cricket” Denton and Shawna Mulford to form the Democratic ticket.

But Mike Donohue, the chairman of the Cape May County Republican party, called the race as a GOP win as well.

“It’s very clear. It’s not a close race,” Hayes said. She was appointed to fill an unexpired term, which means she will step down as Pancoast is sworn in for the remaining year of that term before the January reorganization meeting.

Hayes and Newman will then be sworn in at the regular reorganization meeting in January.

In Middle Township, Donohue said his numbers show Republican incumbent Theron “Ike” Gandy has handily won a second term over Democrat Quanette Vasser-McNeal. Donohue’s brother Tim is mayor of Middle, and that township government appears set to remain entirely Republican.

Results were uncertain for races in several other communities, but Donohue said it looked like Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera would keep his seat even as the final votes were being counted.

Neither Cabrera nor Gandy could immediately be reached for comment.

One candidate who was not sweating it Tuesday was Leonard Desiderio, running unopposed to remain on the Cape May County Board of Commissioners.

Most years, there are two seats on the five-member board up for a vote, but Desiderio’s seat comes up alone. He has run without opposition several times in his eight county elections.

“I have to believe the voters of Cape May County know that I don’t look at the R or the D, or even if they are registered at all, and that I help when I can,” Desiderio said Tuesday. “I think the voters realize I work for all and I do my job the way they expect me to do the job.”

Desiderio is not the longest serving member of the commission. Director Gerald Thornton served from 1976 through 1987, and then returned to the board in 1995, remaining in county government ever since.

Already the mayor of Sea Isle City at the time, Desiderio first ran in 2002 to fill the unexpired term of Jeff Van Drew, the last Democrat on the body. Van Drew resigned from county government after he won a seat in the state Assembly and then the Senate.

Van Drew switched to Republican in his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives, during Donald Trump’s presidency. Before that, he was one of only a few Democrats in county government in a century.

Desiderio has been the mayor of Sea Isle since 1993, long enough to have a grandfathered exemption to holding two posts at once.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

