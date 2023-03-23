Cape May County Republicans are touting the diversity of their ticket this year, endorsing a slate for county and legislative seats.

Potential candidates have until Monday to file petitions for a spot on the June primary ballot. Both Democrats and Republicans have endorsed slates for the spring vote, which will set the stage for the general election in November.

The Republicans backed several incumbents and a newcomer for county office, supporting Melanie Collette, of Middle Township, for the Board of Commissioners. She will run for the seat currently held by Jeffrey Pierson, of Upper Township, who has decided not to seek another term, joining incumbent Will Morey on the ticket this year.

“Our CapeGOP 2023 ticket is historically diverse and represents the future of the Republican Party,” said Michael Donohue, the leader of the county Republican organization. He cited Antwan McClellan, of Ocean City, who won a seat in the state Assembly to become the first Black representative for the 1st Legislative District, and became the first African American assemblyman to hold a leadership position in the Republican Caucus.

At a recent meeting of GOP committee members, held at the Harbor Square Theatre in Stone Harbor, the county organization backed McClellan and fellow incumbents Erik Simonsen for Assembly and Michael Testa for Senate.

Also gaining the nomination were Sheriff Robert Nolan for another term and E. Marie Hayes for surrogate. She is currently a member of the Board of Commissioners.

Atlantic County GOP nominates O'Donoghue for sheriff, incumbents for most offices LINWOOD — There was one contest for the Atlantic County Republican committee to vote on at i…

“When Marie Hayes wins the surrogate race, she will become only the second woman to hold that position in the over 300-year history of Cape May County. And a forthcoming election victory by Melanie Collette will make her the first African American to hold a seat on the county governing body ever,” Donohue said.

This week, Democrats also announced their slate of endorsed candidates, including a single candidate for the two seats up for election on the county governing body, supporting Patricia O'Connor, of Middle Township.

The Democrats will also back Damita T. White-Morris and Eddie L. Bonner Sr. for Assembly and Charles R. Laspata for Senate. County Democratic officials did not provide any biographical information on the candidates, and there does not appear to be a campaign website.

White-Morris, of Cumberland County, was honored as that county’s educational support professional for 2022, according to information posted on the website of the New Jersey Education Association.

O’Connor is a mortgage banking executive, according to her LinkedIn profile, who has promoted the efforts of Cape May Shelters Lutsk, which sends clothing and other items to Ukraine.

Few details were available about the other two candidates. Laspata lives in Cumberland County, while a man named Eddie Bonner, of Vineland, is listed as an armed security professional on LinkedIn.

Donohue to step back in favor of Chris Leusner for Middle Township Committee MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Mayor Tim Donohue has decided not to seek a fifth term on the Township Com…

The Democrats did not indicate they would have any candidate for sheriff or surrogate.

Marie Blistan, named the county Democratic leader this year, did not respond to a request for comment Thursday, and emailed requests for more details went unanswered.

Republicans hold all of the elected offices at the county level in Cape May County, and have a strong majority in the number of voters.

“This is the strongest, most diverse ticket CapeGOP has ever fielded,” Donohue said. “But for us, diversity does not mean division or difference. It means a blending of different backgrounds, cultures and experiences to form a united effort to bring more affordable and more responsive government to the people.”

Two Upper Township residents had sought the GOP endorsement for county commission, including Township Committee member Kim Hayes, no relation to the current Commissioner Hayes. Also asking for the endorsement was Michael Palombo.

The party went with Collette, who had previously run unsuccessfully for Middle Township Committee. She has been a member of the county and New Jersey Federation of Republican Women and hosted a radio show, "Money Talk with Melanie."

One Hayes wants county seat, another seeking Cape surrogate nomination CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — There is a chance that two women named Hayes, close friends but not r…

She has published opinion pieces arguing the House of Representatives' Jan. 6 Committee was a waste of millions of dollars and offered opinions on other conservative issues.

“There is much more to our candidates than race or gender,” Donohue said. “They are all smart, hard-working and focused on doing all they can to help working families. But our ticket sends a clear message that the narrative of the national media and Democrat Party about Republicans is a lie. Here in Cape May County we are the party of diversity. We are the party committed to advancing the prospects of women and people of color. We are the party that believes people of every race, color and creed can be as one people and work together for the good of all.”