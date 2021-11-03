GOP celebrates Cape election results

One of the three seats on Wildwood Crest’s Board of Commissioners remained too close to call Wednesday, with the seat of seven-term board member Joyce Gould on the line.
With absentee ballots and some mail-in votes still to be counted, Gould was three votes short of the total for school board member Joseph Schiff, 527 to 530.
“I don’t think we’re going to know the answer until Monday,” Gould said Wednesday. She said she spent 28 years in borough government and was surprised by the results this year.
Schiff did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Don Cabrera, Wildwood Crest’s incumbent mayor, was the highest vote getter in the crowded race, which saw six people vying for three seats. According to numbers posted by the Cape May County Clerk’s office, Cabrera brought in 899 votes in the small community, well above the next closest candidate.
Incumbent David Thompson lost his reelection bid, with newcomer Joseph Franco Jr. the closest to Cabrera’s total with 719. Thompson took 384, trailed by his running mate Darleen Devlin, with 333. Wildwood Crest’s entire three-member governing body comes up for a vote at once.
All numbers remained unofficial as of Wednesday. According to the Clerk’s Office, they included tallies from early voting, some mail-in ballots and votes cast on voting machines Tuesday, but mail-in votes postmarked by Election Day would continue to be counted if they are received by Nov. 8.
“I’m overjoyed with the result,” Cabrera said. First elected in 2001, he said local officials tend to hear the complaints but not realize how many people feel positive about local government.
There is no rule mandating that the highest vote getter in Crest will be mayor — that decision rests with the commissioners — but Cabrera is confident he will get the job again for 2022.
“I would be shocked if it didn’t happen,” he said.
Cabrera did not run with Franco, but said he has already spoken with him.
“The goal is to work with him for four years so that he can be ready to lead the community,” Cabrera said. “He’s 38, and I’m 56.”
Gould ran unsuccessfully for the borough governing body as a Democrat, while Cabrera is a registered Republican, but in Wildwood Crest, elections are nonpartisan, with party organizations obliged to stay out of the campaigns.
A West Cape May incumbent has lost his seat in another nonpartisan race in which the entire governing body was on the line. John H. Francis III, an environmentalist and banjo player, fell short in his reelection bid, coming in fourth in a race for three seats.
Voters gave Mayor Carol Sabo 356 votes, with 367 for Peter Burke, also an incumbent, and 333 for newcomer Daniel Kurkowski. Francis received 251 votes.
Ocean City is also nonpartisan, and usually holds its elections in May. This year, the 1st Ward seat was on the ballot, with three candidates running to fill the remainder of former Councilman Michael DeVlieger’s term.
City Council tapped Terrence Crowley Jr. to fill the seat until the election, and voters in that ward endorsed that decision, giving Crowley just over 55% of the vote in a three-person race. Donna Moore took 399, while Donna Swan DeRocher took 155, compared with 682 for Crowley, according to the county numbers.
With the governor’s race heading to a photo finish despite polls before the election showing Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy with a comfortable lead over Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, Cape May County Republicans were feeling good after Election Day.
A first-term GOP legislative team handily won in the county, as well as in Cumberland County, and where there were challenges from Democrats on the ballot, Republicans had a strong showing in municipal races.
Republicans have dominated county politics for generations, but there had once been a few hold-outs, with Democratic majorities in Dennis and Middle townships in recent memory. This year, voters returned Theron “Ike” Gandy to Middle Township Committee over Quanette Vasser-McNeal, 4,471 to 2,345. Before the vote, Gandy said Vasser-McNeal ran a tough campaign.
“She put the work in,” he said.
Republicans also won in Upper Township and in one challenged seat in North Wildwood.
“I’m really, really happy with the results,” said Jay Newman, part of the GOP team that won in Upper Township.
The longtime chief of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company and a former member of the Township Committee seeking a return to the governing body, said he saw the results as a vindication of their message.
In Upper Township, nine candidates sought three seats on the five-member board in one of this year’s most closely watched local races in the county.
Newman plans to remain the fire company chief but will have to step down as a part-time member of the township’s EMS squad, a paid position.
Longtime Mayor Richard Palombo and Committee member Ed Barr decided not to run for reelection this year. Kimberly Hayes, who had been appointed to fill an unexpired term, decided to seek a full term. Mark Pancoast, an Ocean City police officer, ran for the one-year term.
Because that is the seat Hayes currently occupies, she will have to step down after the results are certified so Pancoast can be sworn in. She and Newman will then take their oaths of office at the township’s regular reorganization meeting in January.
Hayes said on election night the team had not yet discussed who would be mayor, a position chosen each year from among members. Committeeman Curtis Corson has made no secret of his interest in the position.
Newman took the most votes, with voters backing the Republicans by a strong margin. Newman received 3,160 votes, according to posted figures, with Hayes taking 2,969 and Pancoast 2,905.
That was well ahead of the Democrats.
Christina “Cricket” Denton received 1,648 votes, with 1,655 for Lenora Boninfante Kodytek. Shawna Mulford, running for the one-year term, took 1,775.
These were all ahead of the independent ticket, which included Anthony Inserra, Andrew Shawl and John Griffin, running together under the banner “Plans need action.” They described themselves as independent Republicans.
Shawl took 849 votes, Inserra 779 and Griffin 871 for the one-year term. As votes came in late Tuesday, Inserra said it was tough to get voters to leave the GOP line after they voted for Ciattarelli and county Commissioner Leonard Desiderio, who ran unopposed.
While the race for governor came down to a knife-edge margin statewide, in Cape May County it was not even close, with almost 10,000 more votes going to Ciatarelli. Countywide, he brought in 23,388 votes compared with 13,438 for Murphy.
Other Republicans ran without opposition this year, including Frank Germanio Jr. in Dennis Township and North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.
