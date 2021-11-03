GOP celebrates Cape election results

“I’m overjoyed with the result,” Cabrera said. First elected in 2001, he said local officials tend to hear the complaints but not realize how many people feel positive about local government.

There is no rule mandating that the highest vote getter in Crest will be mayor — that decision rests with the commissioners — but Cabrera is confident he will get the job again for 2022.

“I would be shocked if it didn’t happen,” he said.

Cabrera did not run with Franco, but said he has already spoken with him.

“The goal is to work with him for four years so that he can be ready to lead the community,” Cabrera said. “He’s 38, and I’m 56.”

Gould ran unsuccessfully for the borough governing body as a Democrat, while Cabrera is a registered Republican, but in Wildwood Crest, elections are nonpartisan, with party organizations obliged to stay out of the campaigns.

A West Cape May incumbent has lost his seat in another nonpartisan race in which the entire governing body was on the line. John H. Francis III, an environmentalist and banjo player, fell short in his reelection bid, coming in fourth in a race for three seats.

GOP looks set to sweep Upper Township race As election tallies came in Tuesday night, results in several Cape May County municipal race…