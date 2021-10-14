GOP candidate Ciattarelli stresses vocational training and jobs in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli on Thursday pledged to focus on vocational training amid labor shortages in the state, as he spoke to county workers on the final day of the three-day New Jersey Association of Counties annual conference at Caesars Atlantic City.

“I do believe strongly we need to get back to basics in our public school systems; in teaching critical life skills and more emphasis on vocational training — not all kids want or need to go to college," the candidate said. "As a parent of four, I’ve got three who are college graduates and the bills to show it, but one of them went into the trades and he is doing extremely well as a licensed diesel mechanic.

“It’s the right thing to do for industry," said the former state assemblyman, who is challenging Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. "If you’re campaigning around this state, as I’ve been for the past 22 months, everywhere you go, ‘I can’t find CDLs. I can’t find welders.'”

Last year’s conference was held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. This year's event saw a similar number of in-person attendance as 2019, which, according to NJAC Executive Director John Donnadio, was their “best year ever.”