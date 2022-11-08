GOP appears poised for a win in Cape May County

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — As early returns trickled in, Cape May County Republicans were optimistic about their chances both at the local level and beyond.

The GOP has a major numbers advantage in the county, and in municipal and county races many seats went unopposed. Where there were challenges, even an upset win would not change the majority in any governing body.

According to the county numbers, there are close to 33,000 registered Republicans in Cape May County, compared with fewer than 19,000 registered Democrats out of a total of just over 75,000 registered voters.

Expecting a strong showing locally, Republicans gathered at the Bellevue Tavern in Cape May Court House, the site of election-night gatherings for years.

A single Democrat put her name in for one of the two seats on the ballot for the county Board of Commissioners.

Julia Hankerson, of Woodbine, was optimistic late Tuesday before polls closed, expecting a close race.

“I feel very good. We’re just waiting to see how it goes,” she said. “I worked hard. That’s all you can do.”

Republican incumbent E. Marie Hayes was joined by Andrew Bulakowski, tapped for the GOP nomination when Gerald Thornton, the longtime director of the county board, decided not to seek a new term. This is Bulakowski’s first run for elected office, although he said he has worked on other campaigns.

At about 9:30 p.m., Cape May County Republican leader Michael Donohue told the crowd gathered at the Bellevue Tavern that Hayes and Bulakowski's lead seemed insurmountable.

In Middle Township, unofficial results had Republican James Norris defeating challenger Democrat Melisha Anderson 4,397 to 2,344 in the race for Township Committee.

Norris and Hayes both said earlier in the evening that turnout was strong, with Hayes citing increased interest in school board races in several towns.

With returns still being counted, Norris expressed confidence, saying voters appreciate the work he and the two other members of Township Committee have done.

Donohue said the numbers were looking good for his party, but as of press time no one had claimed a win in the contested races.

He jokingly described the reelection of Dean Marcolongo as county surrogate as “the squeaker of the night.” Marcolongo was unopposed.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Dennis Township resident who worked his way up through elected office to reach Congress as a Democrat before a high-profile defection to the GOP, was expected to see a strong showing against Democratic challenger Tim Alexander in the county.

At the Bellevue, county Republicans also kept an eye on national races, hoping to pick up control of the House of Representatives and possibly tip the scales in the Senate.

Even before polls closed at 8 p.m., county Republican leader Michael Donohue was projecting a "Red Wave" for 2022.