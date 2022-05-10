Gillian reelected mayor in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — Voters returned Jay Gillian for a fourth term as mayor Tuesday as he fended off a challenge from longtime City Council member Keith Hartzell.

According to unofficial results Tuesday night, Gillian took 2,299 votes compared with 1,893 for Hartzell, with some mail-in ballots still outstanding.

In the course of the campaign, Hartzell sought to present himself as the protector of Ocean City’s status quo, an unusual tactic for a challenger facing a longtime incumbent. Hartzell argued he would be able to prevent the construction of large-scale hotels and condominium projects on the Boardwalk, saying he wanted to keep Ocean City exactly as it is.

Gillian stressed continuity, telling voters he was the one to continue progress on infrastructure improvements and arguing his administration has accomplished a great deal without driving up the tax rate.

In campaign mailers, he promised to keep Ocean City clean and safe, with public services he described as the envy of the region.

In the City Council race, it looked like incumbents Karen Bergman and Pete Madden kept their seats, to be joined by running mate John “Tony” Polcini in a close vote, with Bergman the highest vote getter. The three candidates ran in support of Gillian in a six-person race.

Also on the ballot were Tom Rotondi, who is already a councilman representing the 2nd Ward, former 1st Ward Councilman Mike DeVlieger, who resigned from council last year, and Donna Moore, who ran unsuccessfully to fill DeVlieger’s ward seat last November.

Bergman took in 2,267 votes, followed by Polcini with 1,980, Madden with 1,945, Rotondi with 1,897, DeVlieger with 1,709 and Moore with 1,502.

