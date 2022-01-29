George Norcross just bought an iconic Atlantic City bread bakery. Here's why.

"We're all kindred spirits ... of flour," he said.

The partnership between McKenna and Norcross will still keep Formica as a consultant to the Italian bakery, which at its peak served over 280 local businesses. It still sells bread, including multigrain loaves, plus espresso, cannoli and tomato pie (don't sleep on the tomato pie) from the shop at 2310 Arctic Ave.

Man convicted of shooting 2 Egg Harbor Township police officers denied latest appeal MAYS LANDING — A man who shot two Egg Harbor Township police officers in 2006 has lost his l…

Formica says he's still into the business "up to my elbows." He certainly is keeper of all the memories, like how in 1931, with everyone hit by the Depression and women could not afford extra coal to bake their own bread in their ovens, the Formicas let them bake their homemade dough in the family's commercial ovens for "a penny a loaf."

"It's a great opportunity to extend the 102-year legacy of my family's business into the future," Formica said

He said that while other bakeries in town sell parboiled bread that can be shipped nationally, he and McKenna have perfected a way to distribute Formica bread "fully baked and frozen."

"The format has never been used," he said.