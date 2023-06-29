ATLANTIC CITY — Chelsea neighborhood residents told Mayor Marty Small Sr. on Wednesday that lack of bulkheads on some private properties is ruining the effectiveness of a $6.5 million bulkhead project along city property on the bay.

"I'm grateful for the project, but ... if water is coming in anyway it's a waste of your effort and money," said Rebecca Femia, who said she lives on Bartram Avenue one house from the bay.

Some private property owners have not built any bulkheads or have bulkheads that are falling apart or just too low, according to many of about 30 who attended the meeting with Small and city engineer Uzo Ahiarakwe at Sunset and Trenton avenues on the bay.

Small said state representatives have specified the grant funding does not cover building bulkheads on private property, so could not be used for that.

But the mayor said he will appeal to the state to reconsider the decision.

He also said he would sign an ordinance to require private property owners to build bulkheads under specific conditions, but that City Council must first pass it.

The mayor called the meeting to assure residents that the $6.5 million bulkhead project, which has been paused for some weeks, will continue soon, he stressed.

"We wanted to dispel rumors that we ran out of money," said Small. "We've been delayed by Atlantic City Electric."

Ahiarakwe said the city has completed the majority of the work on the bulkheads, and now needs to start restoration of the road, sidewalks, and installations of lighting.

"We cannot do those things without Atlantic Electric doing its part," Ahiarakwe said.

Bert Lopez of Atlantic Electric said the utility needs to de-energize the area so contractors can safely work on installing the lamps and other aspects of the job.

He said systems issues and storms had prevented the company from starting the work when it was scheduled about two weeks ago. He could not say if that was the first scheduled time Atlantic City Electric had available.

Lopez estimated Atlantic City Electric's part of the job would take about three days, and said he expects workers to be on the job the end of this week or early next week.

The project will be done by the end of August if the utility quickly finishes its part, Ahiarakwe estimated. It was expected to finish before the summer started.

But residents wanted to talk about their concerns about lack of bulkheads in some places, and the need to improve access to the water.

Some residents feel their property values have been harmed by the project, which cut off water views for many. They want sidewalks to be elevated so people can have a good view of the water when they walk along the bay.

The level of the bulkhead had to be the greater of federal or city requirements, Ahiarakwe has said. That meant the city built them to its city standard of 8.5 feet above sea level.

Resident Gary Barker said he doesn't think the city should spend money on raising sidewalks or cosmetic problems until it finds a way to build continuous bulkheads throughout the area.

"They say they lost their bay view or can’t fish. But adding millions to the project has nothing to do with resilience," Barker said.

Ahiarakwe said grant funding for the bulkheads is for flood control only, not for other amenities like raising sidewalks or building boardwalks, as some have requested.

The money is mainly from state Superstorm Sandy funds that had not yet been spent.

The project included replacing sections of city-owned bulkhead along Sunset Avenue, Winchester Avenue and various street ends between Jackson and North Albany avenues in the Lower Chelsea neighborhood.