Gandy to seek second term in Middle Township

Middle Township Committeeman Theron ‘Ike’ Gandy addresses the crowd during his swearing-in in 2019.
Bill Barlow / For The Press
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy on Wednesday said he would seek a second term on the Township Committee, Mayor Tim Donohue said.
Gandy was elected in 2018, creating the current Republican majority on the committee.
"It has certainly been an interesting and action-packed first term," Gandy said in a statement. "I've been honored to serve the amazing people of our hometown, and I'm honored to work side by side every day with Mayor Donohue, Committeeman Norris and our great leadership team in Town Hall, Public Works and the Middle Township Police Department."
The deputy mayor oversees public works, zoning and construction. In the statement, he pledged to "continue the work necessary to hold the line on taxes, promote responsible business development and expand recreational opportunities for residents of all ages."
"These trying times have taught us many hard lessons," Gandy said. "The most important one for me is that while our strength is found in our diversity, it is our unity of purpose that keeps us strong. We must always meet on the common ground of our shared values to get the good work done. I'm proud to do this work, and I'm excited for the opportunity to continue to serve."
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens. On Linden Ave. in Rio Grande (l-r) Sandra Bickle, Shelby Bickle, 3, Brynlee Humle, 8, Colton Humle, 1, and Tiffany Flounders, wave to Santa and Rio Grande Firefighter Krieg.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens. The Hilvert kids, (l-r) Julianna, 10, Thomas, 16, Rebecca, 14, and Ryan, 4, waved hello to passing parade.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens. In Rio Grande, (l-r) Robert and Joan Tozer, Henley Walls, 5, and her mom Jessica wave to the passing convoy.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens. On Ridge Road, (l-r) Maddie Scheck, 4, Finn Pimpinella, 5, Marge Salfi, Lily Pimpinella, 9, Marguerite and Brad Pimpinella, wait to see if Santa would swing by their house.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens. The Hilvert kids, (l-r) Julianna, 10, Thomas, 16, Rebecca, 14, and Ryan, 4, waved hello to passing parade.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
Middle Township firefighters and police escorted Santa Claus on a tour of the township earlier this month. For holiday-themed local photo galleries, go to
. PressofAC.com
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens. In Rio Grande, (l-r) Henley Walls, 5, and her mom Jessica wave to the passing convoy.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens. In Del Haven, Chris Nagle and his daughter Emily, 4, came out to see the parade.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens. In Del Haven, Joe Hinkle and his dog Fargo came out to wave to Mr. and Mrs.Claus.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens. In Del Haven, Chris Nagle and his daughter Emily, 4, came out to see the parade.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
Middle Township firefighters and police escorted Santa Claus on a tour of the community Saturday, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens. Right, on Linden Avenue in Rio Grande, from left, Sandra Bickle, Shelby Bickle, 3, Brynlee Humle, 8, Colton Humle, 1, and Tiffany Flounders wave to Santa and a firefighter. Bottom, Chris Nagle and daughter Emily, 4, came out to see the truck parade in Del Haven. To view a photo gallery from the event, go to
. PressofAC.com
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
121320_nws_middlesanta
On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens. In Del Haven, Linda Dudley and her grandchildren Brycen and Harper, 6 and 4, waved hello to the passing convoy.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Contact: 609-272-7210 AAustin@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.