Gandy to seek second term in Middle Township
Gandy and Donohue

Middle Township Committeeman Theron ‘Ike’ Gandy addresses the crowd during his swearing-in in 2019.

 Bill Barlow / For The Press

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy on Wednesday said he would seek a second term on the Township Committee, Mayor Tim Donohue said.

Gandy was elected in 2018, creating the current Republican majority on the committee.

"It has certainly been an interesting and action-packed first term," Gandy said in a statement. "I've been honored to serve the amazing people of our hometown, and I'm honored to work side by side every day with Mayor Donohue, Committeeman Norris and our great leadership team in Town Hall, Public Works and the Middle Township Police Department."

The deputy mayor oversees public works, zoning and construction. In the statement, he pledged to "continue the work necessary to hold the line on taxes, promote responsible business development and expand recreational opportunities for residents of all ages."

"These trying times have taught us many hard lessons," Gandy said. "The most important one for me is that while our strength is found in our diversity, it is our unity of purpose that keeps us strong. We must always meet on the common ground of our shared values to get the good work done. I'm proud to do this work, and I'm excited for the opportunity to continue to serve."

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

