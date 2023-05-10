GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The seven-member Township Council voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize the acquisition of property on Wrangleboro Road appraised for more than $1.5 million that it plans to use as a site to help fulfill its affordable housing obligations.

The New Jersey Supreme Court through many rulings decided that every municipality in the state has a constitutional obligation to provide a realistic opportunity to provide its fair share of housing that is affordable to low-to-moderate income households.

"Fair share housing said this would be agreeable to them," Mayor Anthony J. Coppola said. "I am glad the owner agreed this would be a fair value."

The next step will be an agreement of sale for 19 lots to construct the 198 units, and the township has to have all of the money available at closing, Erin Simone, an attorney with the law firm of Maley Givens, the township's redevelopment counsel, said.

"I'm glad we will not have to use eminent domain," Councilman Tom Bassford.

The property acquisition was an ordinance that was on the agenda during the regularly scheduled meeting for public hearing and a second reading.

During the public hearing, resident Jacqui Tate asked about the difference between affordable versus low income housing.

The township will be responsible for the construction of housing that a person who is making the first or second year salary of a teacher or a police officer would be able to afford, Coppola said.

The people living in these affordable housing apartments would not have their rents subsidized by the government, and developer operates with tax advantages and deed restrictions, he said.

In the state, the law allows for people who qualify for affordable housing initially to be able to stay in the residence even their salary increases. This created an incentive for developers to keep their properties nice to retain the good tenants that they have, Coppola said.

Galloway Family Apartments LLC will plan, design and construct the affordable housing project, the ordinance said. The company behind the corporation is the Walters Group Apartments, headquartered in Barnegat.

Coppola said he and other Township Council members have toured some of the Walters Group Apartments, and they were beautiful with fireplaces and granite counters.

In addition to the Wrangleboro Road project, the township anticipates meeting its affordable housing needs through several other projects, including the Arc of Atlantic County, which is to provide 15 affordable units; 10 affordable units at the Hansen Warren House; and 46 units at Seashore Housing LP at Seashore Gardens Living Center, which recently agreed to a sale to Atlas Healthcare Group.

In other township news, council:

Accepted grant funding from the Atlantic County Improvement Authority for this year. It has been determined that the township is receiving $110,528. The grant will be used for a senior bus for its Galloway Senior Center Building.

Awarding a contract to South State, Inc. for the St. Joseph Street Sanitary Sewer Main project, which is comprised of the removal and replacement of approximately 270 linear feet of 10-inch gravity main and five service laterals along St. Joseph Street.

Approved the sale of township-owned land - Upas & Coolidge avenues - Block 616, Lot 5 to Hamid Majd for the minimum required bid of $8,500.

Authorizing the sale of township-owned land - Snake Road - Block 1169.01, Lot 1.01 to William and Janine Horner for the minimum bid of $2,000.