Galloway Township Planning Board tells Township Council to allow cannabis making

Christopher Dochney, a project planner at CME Associates of Camden working on behalf of the township, said whatever the municipality allows as far as types of cannabis businesses as of Aug. 21, the state says it would have to continue to allow for the next five years.

For any type of cannabis business that the township decided to prohibit as of Aug. 21, the state says the municipality could change its mind and allow that type of business to operate at any time, Dochney said.

"We can't prohibit delivery," Planning Board and Township Council member Anthony Coppola said.

If the Township Council adopts the Planning Board's recommendation when it comes to the municipal-wide redevelopment plan for cannabis businesses, no company would be allowed to come into the township and set up a cannabis business by right even in a light industrial or a highway commercial zone.

"We are waiting to see the (state) regulations," said attorney M. James Maley Jr., who appeared in front of the Planning Board on behalf of the township.

The state's Cannabis Regulatory Commission has not met yet, and it is the middle of July, Maley said.