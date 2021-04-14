Galloway Township Council tables adoption of budget that would not raise taxes

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The seven-member Township Council voted unanimously Tuesday to table the adoption of this year's municipal budget even though it will not increase residents' taxes.

The council tabled its budget because it expects to make changes soon — it's not known exactly when — to incorporate some of the $3.4 million in stimulus money it expects to receive from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to address the continued impact of COVID-19.

Half of the money can be spent this year, and the other half can be spent next year, said Leon Costello, the township auditor.

How the money can be used or what it can be used for is still to be determined, said Costello, who added he has been in touch with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs about the issue.

"This budget has no tax increase," Costello said. "You are still in sound financial shape."

This year's proposed $27.2 million municipal budget is $1.3 million less than the $28.5 million budget adopted last year, township Manager Chris Johansen said before the meeting. The budget will be supported by a $16.8 million tax levy. The municipal tax rate is 61.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.