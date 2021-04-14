 Skip to main content
Galloway Township Council tables adoption of budget that would not raise taxes
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

Chris Johansen, Township Manager for Galloway Township talks about the bathrooms at both Tartaglia Park and Gabriel Field, 201 Duerer St. Thursday Aug 6, 2020. The interiors of the bathrooms are not finished, and the bathrooms still need to be hooked up to the municipal sewer line. These bathrooms are being completed, but there may be no fall sports to take advantage of these bathrooms that people in the township have wanted for years.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The seven-member Township Council voted unanimously Tuesday to table the adoption of this year's municipal budget even though it will not increase residents' taxes.

The council tabled its budget because it expects to make changes soon — it's not known exactly when — to incorporate some of the $3.4 million in stimulus money it expects to receive from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to address the continued impact of COVID-19.

Half of the money can be spent this year, and the other half can be spent next year, said Leon Costello, the township auditor.

How the money can be used or what it can be used for is still to be determined, said Costello, who added he has been in touch with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs about the issue.

"This budget has no tax increase," Costello said. "You are still in sound financial shape." 

This year's proposed $27.2 million municipal budget is $1.3 million less than the $28.5 million budget adopted last year, township Manager Chris Johansen said before the meeting. The budget will be supported by a $16.8 million tax levy. The municipal tax rate is 61.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.

This is the seventh straight year the municipal tax rate has decreased or stayed flat, said Councilman Tony Coppola, a Republican, after the meeting.

Councilman Frank Santo, a Democrat, said it was great to hear the township was in good financial shape. Santo also mentioned the township will not be cutting services even though it dealt with a difficult financial year. 

Deputy Mayor Mary Crawford, a Democrat, said that when the extra money comes in, the council plans to be very careful with it, with the long-term goals in mind.

Councilman Tony DiPietro, a Republican, said it was amazing to see the budget remain flat this year with such a reduction of revenue.

The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the township meant revenues decreased by $241,000, Johansen said prior to the meeting. To compensate for the loss of revenue, deal with higher expenses and keep township taxes flat, the township used $800,000 that would have been spent on pay-as-you-go capital projects and accelerated debt payments, he said.

"We are in precarious situation right now. The decisions we make will affect future councils to come," said Coppola, who doesn't want to spend the incoming federal money on anything that will be a recurring cost in the future.

DiPietro said he hopes the township will still be debt free by 2023 or soon after that.

Anna Jezycki, a regular fixture at council meetings and a member of the citizens budget advisory committee, said the budget is very good.

"We did have a very bad year. Taking that into consideration, I think everyone did a phenomenal job, so that is very, very good," said Jezycki, a 50-year township resident. 

When Costello is told the rules and regulations for spending the federal money, he said he would contact Johansen, and the citizens budget advisory committee would reconvene. It would amend the budget, which would be presented to the council again for adoption.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

