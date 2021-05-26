Galloway Township Council asks planning board to review proposed Route 30 development

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Township Council voted Tuesday to have the planning board review a proposed redevelopment plan that would bring a mixed commercial and residential project to the Assumption Church building site at Route 30 and Pomona Road in the township's Pomona section.
The planning board has to determine whether the project that ARK wants to do is consistent with the township's master plan.
The planning board has 45 days to report its findings to the Township Council.
One of the few details revealed about the project Tuesday is that the commercial development would be in the front along Route 30 and the residential development would be in the back.
More detailed site plan will be unveiled when the project comes before the planning board.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Camden owns the land and demolished the church in August 2016. Parishioners vacated the old Assumption Church in 2008. Its members now congregate at a newer, bigger church on Pitney Road near Smithville.
The old church was enlarged in 1953, but it became too small for the congregation. The church site has been on the market for the last five years.
The site includes a shrine to Our Lady of the Highway. A Virgin Mary statue is within the shrine.
Anna Jezycki, a regular at council meetings, asked if the Diocese was planning to sell the land that includes the shrine to the developer or if Diocese was planning to retain ownership of the land where the shrine is. Township officials promised to get back to her with an answer.
After three years’ worth of effort, Dr. Ira Trocki, a Northfield plastic surgeon, has moved …
Back in 2009, the Diocese said it was open to the sale of the site as long as the location, condition and operation of the shrine was addressed satisfactorily.
During the meeting and in connection with the proposed redevelopment, the idea of the possible construction of a new train station in Pomona to connect with the nearby Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township came up again.
Back in 2014, it was estimated that the long-discussed Pomona station would cost about $28 million, but no money was available to build it back then.
The New York consulting firm LTK Engineering Services was hired in 2009 during then-Gov. Jon S. Corzine's administration to study the Atlantic City Rail Line's possible expansion. The executive summary of the $735,000 study was publicly released by NJ Transit in 2014.
The Atlantic City Rail Line is the only rail system that crosses southern New Jersey and enters Pennsylvania.
The train travels 64 miles between Atlantic City and Philadelphia with stops in: Absecon, Egg Harbor City, Hammonton, in Atlantic County; and Atco, Lindenwold, Cherry Hill and Pennsauken, in Camden County.
