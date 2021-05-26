Galloway Township Council asks planning board to review proposed Route 30 development

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anna Jezycki, a regular at council meetings, asked if the Diocese was planning to sell the land that includes the shrine to the developer or if Diocese was planning to retain ownership of the land where the shrine is. Township officials promised to get back to her with an answer.

Back in 2009, the Diocese said it was open to the sale of the site as long as the location, condition and operation of the shrine was addressed satisfactorily.

During the meeting and in connection with the proposed redevelopment, the idea of the possible construction of a new train station in Pomona to connect with the nearby Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township came up again.

Back in 2014, it was estimated that the long-discussed Pomona station would cost about $28 million, but no money was available to build it back then.

The New York consulting firm LTK Engineering Services was hired in 2009 during then-Gov. Jon S. Corzine's administration to study the Atlantic City Rail Line's possible expansion. The executive summary of the $735,000 study was publicly released by NJ Transit in 2014.

The Atlantic City Rail Line is the only rail system that crosses southern New Jersey and enters Pennsylvania.