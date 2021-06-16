Galloway Township Council accepts that proposed Route 30 project aligns with master plan

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Township Council on Tuesday unanimously adopted a redevelopment plan for the proposed Pomona Commons at the southeast corner of Pomona Road and Route 30, also known as the White Horse Pike.
The ordinance adopting the redevelopment plan means a couple of things.
First, the Township Council accepts the Planning Board recommendation that the project calling for construction of 97,000-square-feet of commercial space that fronts Route 30, including a grocery store, residential housing in the back and parking for a proposed train station stop is in accordance with the township's master plan.
Second, the vote means the Township Council is willing to consider allowing for this project a mixed-use zone of commercial and residential development even though the current zoning does not allow for residential. This exception would only be made if the township entered into an agreement with the developer, ARK Innovations LLC, for this specific project and this piece of land.
The ARK project was talked about for at least 45 minutes.
Resident Nick Russo wanted the Township Council to postpone voting on the adoption of the redevelopment plan. The developer should have to produce an impact statement before the council voted, he said.
"I don't think I see anything positive for Galloway," Russo said.
The project still has to come before the township Planning Board, which will address the impact on traffic and public services, said M. James Maley, Jr., who was hired as the township's redevelopment counsel.
The land, owned by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Camden was formerly Assumption Church and includes a shrine to Our Lady of the Highway. A Virgin Mary statue is within the shrine.
Anna Jezycki, a Township Council meeting fixture, was there to make sure the grotto was not on the back burner because she said it belongs to the people.
"I want to see something in writing," Jezycki said. "I want the developer to come forward and say that he will try to help."
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Township Council voted Tuesday to have the Planning Board review a propo…
The township will have more leverage or influence over what happens to the monument by working on a redevelopment agreement with the developer, Maley said. During the meeting, it was said that current zoning allows for a convenience store and a gas station to be built on the site with the shrine being destroyed, and the township would be powerless to stop it.
Joel S. Juffe, of Jacobs & Barbone in Atlantic City, also attended the meeting and requested the Township Council delay voting on the ARK Innovations LLC project.
Juffe represents J&D Holdings, LLC, property owners and developers on Jimmie Leeds Road, who have sued the township based on the township's affordable housing shortage.
Juffe urged the council to not vote on the Pomona Commons project rezoning due to a court's recent appointment of a special master on the township's expense, who will make findings and recommendations to the court.
"The Pomona Commons project, despite its magnitude, may not contribute to the affordable housing credits Galloway needs under its 2017 settlement agreement with Fair Share Housing," Juffe said.
A judge said the Township Council was fully within its rights to vote on the adoption of a redevelopment plan for the property without taking into consideration the legal wrangling over affordable housing, Maley said.
The developer is willing to abide by the requirement that 20% of the residential units for sale and 20% of the units for rent will be set aside for affordable housing, Maley said.
The Township Council also voted along party lines of 4-to-3 to join the proposed Atlantic County municipal court system, which is supposed to start on Jan. 1.
Proponents — Democrats Mayor Jim Gorman, Deputy Mayor Mary Crawford, Councilman Frank Santo and unaffiliated member Robert Maldonado — noted the cost savings to the township and how consolidated court operations would create more resources to help people with addiction, domestic violence and mental health issues.
Opponents — Republicans Rich Clute, Anthony Coppola and Councilman Tony DpPietro — expressed a lack of information about who would be the judges and prosecutors in a countywide system among other issues including how many of its employees would be hired and how much say the township would have in a countywide system.
