Galloway Township Council accepts that proposed Route 30 project aligns with master plan

The project still has to come before the township Planning Board, which will address the impact on traffic and public services, said M. James Maley, Jr., who was hired as the township's redevelopment counsel.

The land, owned by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Camden was formerly Assumption Church and includes a shrine to Our Lady of the Highway. A Virgin Mary statue is within the shrine.

Anna Jezycki, a Township Council meeting fixture, was there to make sure the grotto was not on the back burner because she said it belongs to the people.

"I want to see something in writing," Jezycki said. "I want the developer to come forward and say that he will try to help."

The township will have more leverage or influence over what happens to the monument by working on a redevelopment agreement with the developer, Maley said. During the meeting, it was said that current zoning allows for a convenience store and a gas station to be built on the site with the shrine being destroyed, and the township would be powerless to stop it.

Joel S. Juffe, of Jacobs & Barbone in Atlantic City, also attended the meeting and requested the Township Council delay voting on the ARK Innovations LLC project.