GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Township Council voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize the acquisition of property on Wrangleboro Road appraised for more than $1.05 million to use as a site to help fulfill its affordable housing obligations.

The New Jersey Supreme Court, through many rulings, decided that every municipality in the state has a constitutional obligation to provide housing that is affordable to low- to moderate-income households.

"Fair share housing said this would be agreeable to them," Mayor Anthony J. Coppola said. "I am glad the owner agreed this would be a fair value."

The next step will be an agreement of sale for 19 lots to construct the 198 units. The township has to have all of the money available at closing, said Erin Simone, an attorney with the law firm of Maley Givens, the township's redevelopment counsel.

"I'm glad we will not have to use eminent domain," Council member Tom Bassford said.

During a public hearing on the ordinance, resident Jacqui Tate asked about the difference between affordable and low-income housing.

Absecon seeks to shorten stays at its motels to deter crime ABSECON — Local officials hope new regulations on hotel and motel occupancy limits in the ci…

The township will be responsible for the construction of housing that a person who is making the first- or second-year salary of a teacher or police officer would be able to afford, Coppola said.

The people living in these affordable housing apartments would not have their rents subsidized by the government, and the developer would operate with tax advantages and deed restrictions, he said.

State law allows for people who qualify for affordable housing initially to be able to stay in the residence even as their salary increases. This created an incentive for developers to keep their properties nice to retain the good tenants that they have, Coppola said.

Galloway Family Apartments LLC will plan, design and construct the affordable housing project, the ordinance states. The company behind the corporation is the Walters Group Apartments, headquartered in Barnegat Township.

Coppola said he and other council members have toured some of the Walters Group Apartments, and they were beautiful with fireplaces and granite counters.

In addition to the Wrangleboro Road project, the township anticipates meeting its affordable housing needs through several other projects, including one by the Arc of Atlantic County, which is to provide 15 affordable units; 10 affordable units at the Hansen Warren House; and 46 units at Seashore Housing LP at Seashore Gardens Living Center, which recently agreed to a sale to Atlas Healthcare Group.

Galloway adopts budget with tax increase GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The seven-member Township Council voted unanimously Tuesday for a budget…

In other township news, council:

Accepted grant funding from the Atlantic County Improvement Authority in the amount of $110,528. The grant will be used for a senior bus for its Galloway Senior Center Building.

Awarded a contract to South State Inc. for the St. Joseph Street Sanitary Sewer Main project, which is composed of the removal and replacement of about 270 linear feet of 10-inch gravity main and five service laterals along St. Joseph Street.

Approved the sale of township-owned land on Upas and Coolidge avenues to Hamid Majd for the minimum required bid of $8,500.

Authorized the sale of township-owned land on Snake Road to William and Janine Horner for the minimum bid of $2,000.