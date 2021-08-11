Galloway residents come out in force against trash plan

One of the reasons providing trash service in the township now would be so expensive is that whoever does it would be starting from scratch with the need for additional trucks and personnel, DiPietro said. And while the township is large, other local governments of similar size have big-box stores to help absorb the costs.

People who are members of homeowners associations in the township would have to be reimbursed because the township would be providing a service they are already paying for, DiPietro said.

Currently, single-family homeowners enter into a private contract with a hauler to have their trash taken away, or they bring it to the ACUA landfill, DiPietro said. He said he and the members of his homeowners association currently pay $142 annually for trash service.

This is something for each resident to decide, and the referendum is a way to find out how the residents feel, Crawford said.

“We don’t known how this vote will come back,” Crawford said. “We are not forcing this on you.”

Seaview Hotel and Golf Club came up early in the meeting. Rob Morgan, Seaview’s general manager, spoke during the public portion of the meeting and gave everyone a glimpse into the operations of the hotel.