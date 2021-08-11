Galloway residents come out in force against trash plan

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Nearly 200 residents and business representatives filled Council Chambers on Tuesday night to convince a majority of the seven-member board to table a resolution about trash.
The Township Council walked into the meeting having to decide whether to put a nonbinding referendum on the ballot for the Nov. 2 general election to explore entering into a shared-services agreement with the Atlantic County Utilities Authority for solid waste, recycling and bulk pickup collection for residential and municipal buildings in the township.
The agreement would result in an increase in taxes, the resolution said.
Right off the bat, there was a dispute between some of the Democrats and some of the Republicans on the council.
Councilman Anthony Coppola, a Republican, asked where the information came from that appeared on the township’s website Monday that was described as an informational brochure about the township-wide trash and recycling service referendum.
There was a committee that was studying the trash issue that included Coppola and Councilman Tony DiPietro, a fellow Republican, but the committee never finished its work.
Mayor Jim Gorman, a Democrat, said Deputy Mayor Mary Crawford, a fellow Democrat, worked on the brochure. Many of the residents at the meeting had a copy of it.
While the councilmembers talked among themselves and township administrators for the public’s benefit, it was revealed that having the ACUA handle all of the township’s trash, recycling and bulk pickup would cost $3.8 million and result in a 23% increase in the tax levy.
There are 33 homeowners associations within the township paying private contractors to handle their trash. The township trash committee asked township Manager Chris Johansen to reach out to the homeowners associations to receive information about their trash costs, but Johansen said Tuesday he received few responses.
Once the public comment portion began, it was immediately evident that most of people in the room were against the referendum.
Former Mayor Don Purdy, a Republican, said the state has a 2.5% local property-tax increase cap, but the referendum’s cost would be six times beyond the cap and would cause a special election next year.
The ACUA’s Facebook page mentions delays in trash pickup in Absecon, Northfield and Ventnor, Purdy said. He asked how the ACUA could add Galloway, one of the biggest municipalities in Atlantic County, if it is already experiencing trash pickup delays in smaller towns.
“They don’t have the manpower and equipment,” Purdy said.
The quickest but most expensive way to provide a township trash service is to pay the $3.8 million in additional costs through the assessed value of homes, DiPietro said after the meeting.
One of the reasons providing trash service in the township now would be so expensive is that whoever does it would be starting from scratch with the need for additional trucks and personnel, DiPietro said. And while the township is large, other local governments of similar size have big-box stores to help absorb the costs.
People who are members of homeowners associations in the township would have to be reimbursed because the township would be providing a service they are already paying for, DiPietro said.
Currently, single-family homeowners enter into a private contract with a hauler to have their trash taken away, or they bring it to the ACUA landfill, DiPietro said. He said he and the members of his homeowners association currently pay $142 annually for trash service.
This is something for each resident to decide, and the referendum is a way to find out how the residents feel, Crawford said.
“We don’t known how this vote will come back,” Crawford said. “We are not forcing this on you.”
Seaview Hotel and Golf Club came up early in the meeting. Rob Morgan, Seaview’s general manager, spoke during the public portion of the meeting and gave everyone a glimpse into the operations of the hotel.
The new owner of the Seaview bought it from Stockton University and spent $38 million to purchase the property and renovate it, Morgan said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Morgan said, the Seaview cannot afford an additional $50,000 to have its trash dealt with, if the referendum passed.
“You must not do this to this hotel,” Morgan said to applause from the crowd.
Bob Mueller, president of the board of directors of the Blue Heron Pines Homeowners Association said there would be a net increase of $200 to $300 per household in trash collection costs for Blue Heron Pines homeowners if the township added ACUA trash collection costs to the tax levy.
“Work together. Don’t do this on a partisan basis. ... We are losing residents that can’t afford the taxes to live here,” Mueller said to more applause.
Coppola suggested the resolution be tabled and that the township’s trash committee be reconvened. There also was talk of holding town hall meetings to keep the public informed.
Five of the seven council council members voted to table the resolution for the referendum. Gorman and Crawford voted to hold the referendum.
